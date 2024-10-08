adidas' Latest Sneaker Looks Like Two Low-Sole Classics in One

adidas' archive is home to some of the most iconic sneakers of all time, like the Superstar and Stan Smith. But what happens when two Three Stripes legends come together as one? Well, you then have an iconic (2x) sneaker like the Super Stan.

adidas' Country Japan sneaker checks the hybrid classics box (sort of). The model's name alone suggests a marriage of adidas' two low-sole legends, the Country and Japan shoes.

The Country Japan even looks the part of an icon mashup, taking on the effortlessly slender shape of both adidas sneakers. Although without the Japan's signature perforations, it does lean more on the adidas Country side.

Either way, it's still a very clean sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

You can thank Japan — not the adidas shoe, but the actual country this time — for the model's sleek look. The adidas Country Japan features a premium Japan-made construction of smooth pigskin nubuck and crisp leather details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas then delivers the Country Japan sneaker in rotation-ready colorways, like autumn-worthy brown and classic navy blue, which are up for grabs on adidas' website as we speak.

But what about the real guys who wears pink? There's a Country Japan sneaker for you, too.