C.P. Company & adidas SPZL's Collection Feels Very Bri'ish

C.P. Company and adidas SPZL only link up for big occasions. Last time, the two came together to mark C.P.’s 50th anniversary in style, and for 2024, there’s another cause for celebration: 10 years of adidas SPZL.

Gary Aspden’s terrace-favorite adidas label has reached a decade of archive-inspired menswear and it’s been celebrating the occasion appropriately — even getting Jürgen Klopp involved in the act — but it’s saved its best 10-year anniversary collection till last.

This C.P. Company collaboration not only includes limited-edition, goggle-wielding jackets, a prospect sure to get fans of both brands immensely excited, but it also has a bumper cast of British cultural icons unveiling it.

Known as the lead actor in Top Boy (and, among anyone who grew up in the early naughts, as Asher D from UK garage group So Solid Crew) Ashley Walters appears alongside award-winning actor Stephen Graham, and UK jungle legend Goldie. Plus, Robert Brooks and Toby Mclellan, both prominent figures in British streetwear and adidas SPZL collaborators, are in the mix.

This is a cast worthy of a blockbuster movie, not just the unveiling of a fashion collaboration. So, naturally, they also created a short film, directed by Nick Griffiths, where each of the British icons is wearing the latest C.P. Company x adidas gear.

Stephen Graham appears in the aviation-inspired Flying Jacket highlighted by a faux fur-lined collar and both brands' logos on the chest. Meanwhile, Ashley Walters wears the Flatt Nylon Long Down Jacket with the iconic C.P. Company Lens on the left wrist, custom-designed for this collaboration.

Naturally, as two brands specializing in outerwear, the jackets were always going to be a focus of this collection. However, they have also extended their expertise to a wide range of sneakers.

The Italia SPZL in Royal Blue, released first time in the 2021 collaboration, the Wimberly SPZL, the Helvellyn SPZL mid-top, the SL83 SPZL, and Manchester SPZL are all included in the release.

Ranging from classic three-stripe sneakers to hiking-inspired boots, each pair is thoughtfully updated with premium materials.

“For us at C.P. Company, it’s an honor to collaborate once more with adidas SPZL in the year of their 10th anniversary. This partnership celebrates everything we share as brands, as a community, and as people,” says Lorenzo Osti, President of C.P. Company.

“Both of our brands have consistently held cultural relevance for so many, and Gary and I share the same values and vision for the world. It’s a natural and perfect match!”

This collection, set to be released on November 12, is a blend of German engineering with Italian design — a merging of adidas SPZL and C.P. Company's heritage.

However, both brands know they have a special place in British culture and they managed to bring a whole heap of that into the mix. Innit.