adidas and size? are no strangers to each other. The two have become quite close over the years, thanks to several stylish sneaker team-ups like colorful Gazelles and tongues-out Handball Spezial shoes.

And now, size? is teaming up with the sportswear brand to put another fashionable spin on the Campus 00s.

Recently, size? teased images of its adidas Campus 00s sneaker on Instagram, showcasing two exclusive, hairy colorways.

One size?-only adidas sneaker came dipped in chocolate brown, topped with textured Three Stripes and thick yellow laces. On the other hand, the second pair went for a more tonal effect with cream-colored uppers and soles, joined by subtle pink laces and caramel-colored stripes.

They almost reminded me of neopolitan ice cream. Talk about a sweet treat for the feet.

size?'s adidas Campus 00s shoes also feature buttery leather linings as well as the model's signature chunky rubber sole. In short, the adidas Campus 00s sneakers were another batch of stunners by size?.

adidas is going through a fuzz phase with its collaborations and general releases, as other popular models continue to see hairy-good makeovers. Just last month, adidas' Harris Tweed Samba sneaker revealed a stylishly fuzzy take oozing major academic vibes.

But back to size? and adidas. The size?-exclusive adidas Campus 00s sneakers don't have an official release date just yet. But with the label revealing them in full, perhaps the fuzzy sneakers will be here soon.

The colorways are perfect for autumn, and my fall wardrobe won't be complete without them — at least, for now.