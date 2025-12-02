Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As adidas' most minimalist sneaker, the iconic Stan Smith has already mastered the art of "less is more." Now, it's even more, well, minimal.

It's extra luxe, too.

The newest adidas Stan Smith Lux arrives as the finest version of the model. The sportswear brand has stripped down the classic model to even simpler tonal schemes and wrapped it in premium crackled leather for a thoughtful, aged feel.

The results? Basically, the perfect Stan Smith sneaker.

That's not to say the previous Stan Smith Lux sneakers weren't good; they were very nice. But the latest really hits the nail on the head, taking the model's traditional minimalist design to another level.

Really, adidas has been building an army of quietly luxe Stans, including super flat-soled versions and Stan Smith "dress shoes."

adidas offers its vintage-inspired Stan Smith Lux in "Grey Four" and "Brown Desert" colorways. The brown Stans are currently up for grabs on adidas Japan's website for ¥19,800 (around $127).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
