Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Fanged Superstar Is a Stone-Cold Beast

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Superstar is out here going literal beast mode. More like, Predator mode, really.

It's because the sportswear brand has designed this a version inspired by the iconic Predator soccer cleats.

The results of such a mashup? A scaly Superstar sneaker emerges, equipped with sleek croc skin leather uppers and silver fang-shaped Three Stripes nodding to the Predator's signature design.

And although part Predator now, the Superstar still maintains its iconic shell toe boxes, of course.

It's a refreshing spin on the Superstar, for sure, and it's expected to release before the year ends on adidas' website.

The adidas Superstar Predator joins a few other adidas models going Predator mode with similar upgrades.

adidas has also created a Samba Predator previously, which, much like the Superstar, was basically the classic Samba with Predator stripes. The brand even mashed the Predator with the bouncy Megaride runners and even other football cleats.

It's safe to say many adidas models want to be a Predator. Or at least, adidas enjoys marrying its classics for wildly good hybrids.

Two things can be true.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
