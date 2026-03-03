adidas' Most Exquisite Ballet Sneaker Is a Black Swan

May all the goth ballerinas rise for adidas' all-black Taekwondo Mei Elite sneaker.

The blacked-out version of the ballet-inspired sneaker features satiny leather uppers, which pushes the model closer to dance-shoe territory.

But the cool thing about adidas' ballet sneaker is that it's also heavily soccer-coded, as evident with its asymmetric lace setup borrowed from classic cleats like the Predator and, well, the Elite.

adidas' cutesy sneaker is naturally complete with its signature flat, sculptural rubber soles (also in black), maintaining the thin-soled essence of the OG Taekwondo sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Its hybridized design alone makes it the coolest soccer-ish ballet sneaker. And the sneaker's actual outfits only make it better, having appeared in velvety suede options and nice metallic colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas has also introduced a similar, silky pink version that really channeled its inner ballet flat. But the all-black version, which is available on adidas' website for $110, is a real black swan.

In this case, that's a good thing.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.