Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Most Exquisite Ballet Sneaker Is a Black Swan

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

May all the goth ballerinas rise for adidas' all-black Taekwondo Mei Elite sneaker.

The blacked-out version of the ballet-inspired sneaker features satiny leather uppers, which pushes the model closer to dance-shoe territory.

But the cool thing about adidas' ballet sneaker is that it's also heavily soccer-coded, as evident with its asymmetric lace setup borrowed from classic cleats like the Predator and, well, the Elite.

adidas' cutesy sneaker is naturally complete with its signature flat, sculptural rubber soles (also in black), maintaining the thin-soled essence of the OG Taekwondo sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its hybridized design alone makes it the coolest soccer-ish ballet sneaker. And the sneaker's actual outfits only make it better, having appeared in velvety suede options and nice metallic colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas has also introduced a similar, silky pink version that really channeled its inner ballet flat. But the all-black version, which is available on adidas' website for $110, is a real black swan.

In this case, that's a good thing.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
