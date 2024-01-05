Sign up to never miss a drop
Cowboys Beware, THUG CLUB SS24 Proposes a New Look for You

Words By Tom Barker

Last year was a big one for THUG CLUB, the South Korean brand that has been at the forefront of the country's streetwear scene for some time.

Between expanding its high-profile clientele (which currently boasts names such as A$AP Rocky, SZA, and CL) and embarking on collaborations that sold out instantly, THUG CLUB established itself as one of the breakout brands of 2023.

Now, less than a week into the new year, it's keeping its foot on the gas. Playboi Carti was just spotted wearing the brand's Dragon Belt in an upcoming music video (bizarrely accessorized with a chainsaw) and it dropped the lookbook for its newest collection, spring/summer 2024.

The collection is titled HYBRID COWBOY and blends Western themes with THUG CLUB's signature aesthetic.

In true cowboy style, the selection comes decorated with fringes dangling from items such as leather jackets, distressed denim jeans, and a studded crossbody bag. Plus, to really drive home the Western theme, most looks feature cowboy boots on foot — styled either with oversized shorts or with statement-making pants tucked inside of them.

There has been no shortage of cowboy-inspired fashion launching recently (who could forget the Crocs cowboy boots or Beyonce's disco cowboy hat) but THUG CLUB gives the all-American look a new twist by incorporating its grungey streetwear into the mix.

The label's signature hoodies, featuring the brand's logo on the chest and three buttons on the hood, make an appearance with amplified distressing and matching shorts.

Meanwhile, other signatures of the Korean brand, such as its tribal denim set and full-zip gladiator hoodie, have been updated and can also be found in the mix.

Following up its blockbuster FILA collaboration at the tail end of 2023, which included a wild pair of boots that instantly went viral, was never going to be easy. However, THUG CLUB has not disappointed with its take on cowboy dressing.

