You Can Still Cop the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" Here

It’s been a good year for YEEZY, but, come to think of it, every year since 2015 has been a good year for YEEZY. Like those before it, 2020 has seen countless new iterations of the adidas YEEZY drop. The latest generations of the family are some of the best yet, and that statement includes the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower", dropped today, November 14.

Images of the YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" first surfaced back in July, and the surprisingly colorful version of the silhouette piqued our interest. Since then, the name has changed following backlash regarding ‘Ye’s use of religious references in the naming of his designs. What used to be the YEEZY 700 V3 "Sephym" is now "Safflower", but the visuals remain as attractive as before. The yellow Primeknit upper is partially covered by a structural, translucent RPU cage. A grey outsole combines with a signature YEEZY natural-tone midsole to round out the eye-catching colorway.

There’s something to be said for the urgency with which Kanye continues to release new models and colorways from his coveted YEEZY line, and the surest sign that he’s doing something right is that the abundance of styles on offer has not yet taken away from the hype surrounding the brand. If he continues to innovate on design and color palette fronts, as exemplified by the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower", there’s no reason that this will change any time soon.

StockX market data adds even more credence to the fact that the people still want YEEZYs, showing that the YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" has sold at a high of $800 and is currently selling for an average of $355.

