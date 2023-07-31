The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sale

On July 28, adidas finally confirmed the news that sneakerheads have craved since that first drop in May: another YEEZY sale is officially coming. We're listing out everything you need to know before adidas drops unreleased YEEZY BOOST sneakers and YEEZY SLIDE sandals all through August.

Announced via a press release, adidas' YEEZY sale was teased for weeks in advance by sneaker leakers, who correctly anticipated that the release would mostly mirror May's sale.

But only in late summer did adidas reveal that not only would the second official sale of leftover YEEZY stock begin on August 2, but that the YEEZY releases will continue throughout the entire month of August as part of a "phased release" calendar. YEEZY sneakers, shoes, and sandals will drop individually on different days "to help manage demand whilst ensuring a fair and premium experience for consumers," according to adidas itself.

Getty Images / Jonathan Leibson

So, to prepare, we've broken down all the important info necessary to get your hands on new YEEZYs for perhaps the last time (or at least try).

When is adidas releasing YEEZYs?

adidas is dropping YEEZY footwear throughout the entire month of August, beginning August 2. Staggered drop dates will give each store different selections of product at different times.

Some sneaker insiders have already received both alleged release dates and early pairs, though that's all obviously unconfirmed and not always accurate.

For instance, some outlets believed that adidas would be dropping the YEEZY 950 boot in new colorways, though that appears to be false.

Once official release date details and drop info is revealed in August, Highsnobiety will be updating this post with everything throughout the month.

Where is adidas dropping YEEZYs?

adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers on adidas' YEEZY website and the adidas CONFIRMED app.

"Selected adidas wholesale partners" will also sell some YEEZY shoes, including Sneakersnstuff, Bodega, Extra Butter, and END.

You can see that certain stores have different release dates right off the bat: in an official message posted to END. and Bodega's Instagram pages, for instance, the retailers confirmed that they will be releasing product on August 2 and 3, respectively, hinting at the different drops they'll each offer.

adidas will not be selling YEEZYs on the YEEZY SUPPLY site, which was shut down earlier this year.

What YEEZY sneakers and colorways is adidas dropping?

In its press release, adidas confirmed that the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, adidas YEEZY BOOST 500, and adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V3 will all be dropping in August 2023 alongside new colorways of the YEEZY SLIDE and FOAM RUNNER.

adidas

adidas revealed in an accompanying image that additional YEEZY sneakers will also drop in August, including the adidas YEEZY BOOST 450 and adidas YEEZY QNTM basketball sneaker in a new monochrome design.

What's the price for YEEZY shoes?

adidas will sell YEEZY shoes for the same prices as usual. YEEZY SLIDES will still be $60 at retail, for instance, and YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 sneakers will remain $230.

Given that resale prices for YEEZY sneakers has dipped in recent years, anyone who misses out on adidas' official drops will likely be able to buy their preferred shoes at a more reasonable price down the road, aside from especially desirable silhouettes.

Does adidas still have Kanye?

adidas and YEEZY founder Kanye "Ye" West are no longer working together, having cut ties over the indefensible antisemitism that Ye espoused and platformed in October 2022.

These adidas sales represent perhaps the final partnership between adidas and Ye's YEEZY brand, as profits are split between the two. adidas has pledged to donate "a significant amount" of proceeds from its YEEZY sale to non-profit anti-hate organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Ye, meanwhile, is currently working on developing YEEZY into a standalone company, complete with fashion shows, in-house footwear, and even a flagship store located just a few doors down from adidas' own Los Angeles flagship space.