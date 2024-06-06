Sign up to never miss a drop
Are Denim Jordan 1 Shoes Air Jeandans or Air Jordenims?

in SneakersWords By Lei Takanashi

The upcoming release of an Air Jordan 1 in Bleached Denim shows the Jumpman's ready to throw on a Canadian tuxedo.

Would cowboys wear these denim Air Jordans with a pair of dungarees? Perhaps they would, if sneaker customizer Andy Martinez didn't already corner the custom cowboy boot sneaker market.

While Jordan cowboy boots are a look, I do also question if the game really needed more denim Jordans, aka Air Jeandans, aka Jordenims. Real facts, every time I think of Jordans and denim, I think of #ntdenim trauma.

Rest in peace to all those NikeTalk fits that were bricked by a pair of ridiculously-sized jeans.

However, I will say that the Bleached Denim Air Jordan 1 is intriguing because it looks like it's designed to fade like good pair of worn denims.

Those subtle hints of indigo lightly bleeding into this sneaker's white canvas materials tastefully reinterprets what's another nightmare scenario for most sneakerheads than wearing bad jeans with Jordans.

Trust that you likely know what I'm talking about if you ever wore a perfectly clean pair of white sneakers with oversized raw denim jeans. You'll usually end up having to apply some elbow grease to remove these types of indigo streaks that the Bleached Denim Air Jordan 1 is purposely inviting.

Yet, within the design of this Air Jordan, what usually signifies a sneaker crisis kind of eats by being shaped into a denim sneaker hybrid. It's like they let a real sweaty pair of NTDenim sit on a pair of canvas Jordans for a hot minute to give it this indigo patina.

This Bleached Denim take isn't the the first time we've seen jeans meshed with an Air Jordan though.

In 2022, Jordan released a frayed denim Air Jordan 1 outfitted with lace locks that resembled hoop earrings. It was another good take on denim Jordans that also spotlighted a subcultural piece of jewelry popularized by Black and Brown women in cities like New York.

Of course, I can't confidently say that Bleached Denim Air Jordan 1s is the best denim Air Jordan to be stiched together. That honor is still given to that Air Jordan 4 collaboration with Levi's in 2018.

These are definitely up there though and could slide into the closet when it arrives on June 15. Only one question remains though: Do you ever clean your Jeandans or Jordenims?

