There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)

The Jordan Brand is dropping another black and white Jordan 1 High sneaker for 2024. So, a re-release of the '85 iterations from this year? Eh, not quite.

The 2024 Jordan 1 High "Black/White" indeed preserves the classic colorway, as you can tell in this early look. But there's been a slight switch-a-roo in the famous palette's application, as the Swoosh, collar, and heel are now dressed in white.

It's almost like the "RE2PECT" Jordan 1s minus the subtle words of inspiration, with a splash of "Bleached Coral" feels.

It's hard to make out the build in these low-quality reveals, but rumors revealed the shoe will maintain its classic leather construction.

The forthcoming Jordan 1 still falls within the realm of the Black/White universe. It's just not those OG pairs, or even the 2023 pairs brought up the 1985 specifications — shoes that fans would much rather see rereleased than the ones above. It's me, I'm part of the fans.

But hey. Like it or not, these Black/White Jordan 1s are coming out next year. For those interested in adding them to their rotation, the Jordan 1 High "Black/White" is expected to be released in Spring 2024 for $180.

In the case of the new Black/White Jordan 1s, the "Panda 1s" nickname might actually be fitting this go-around.