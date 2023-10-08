Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Jordan Brand is dropping another black and white Jordan 1 High sneaker for 2024. So, a re-release of the '85 iterations from this year? Eh, not quite.

The 2024 Jordan 1 High "Black/White" indeed preserves the classic colorway, as you can tell in this early look. But there's been a slight switch-a-roo in the famous palette's application, as the Swoosh, collar, and heel are now dressed in white.

It's almost like the "RE2PECT" Jordan 1s minus the subtle words of inspiration, with a splash of "Bleached Coral" feels.

It's hard to make out the build in these low-quality reveals, but rumors revealed the shoe will maintain its classic leather construction.

The forthcoming Jordan 1 still falls within the realm of the Black/White universe. It's just not those OG pairs, or even the 2023 pairs brought up the 1985 specifications — shoes that fans would much rather see rereleased than the ones above. It's me, I'm part of the fans.

But hey. Like it or not, these Black/White Jordan 1s are coming out next year. For those interested in adding them to their rotation, the Jordan 1 High "Black/White" is expected to be released in Spring 2024 for $180.

In the case of the new Black/White Jordan 1s, the "Panda 1s" nickname might actually be fitting this go-around.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Even the Prowler Has His Own Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Romeo Beckham arrives the premiere of David Beckham's Netflix documentary.
    Romeo Beckham Is Dressing Like His Dad Circa 1998
    • Style
  • LOEWE & On have revealed the Cloudtilt sneaker for Fall/Winter 2023.
    LOEWE & On's Cloudtilts Are Pastel Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • Ephemeral Tattoo
    Ephemeral's 'Made-to-Fade' Tattoo Studios Are Closing Down
    • Beauty
  • denim tears dr martens
    Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Loafers Are Works of Art
    • Sneakers
  • fendi x stefano pilati collab
    Even Fendi Can't Resist the Stefano Pilati-ssance
    • Style
  • A rear photo of Carhartt & Nike's Dunk sneakers from 2004
    Don't Get Too Excited About the "New" Carhartt WIP Nike Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023