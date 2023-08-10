Chris Paul's Jordan 1s Look Like a Next-Level CLOT Collab

Chris Paul isn't just the Golden State Warriors' point guard: he's also the master of making tasteful Nike sneakers. Remember his tasteful take on the Jordan 12? Paul's Nike Jordan 1 Low OG is no less attractive.

Seemingly named the "Give Them Flowers," Chris Paul's collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low wears an attractive printed silver upper that immediately calls to mind the various Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk Low sneakers created by influential retailer CLOT.

Unlike that one pair of CLOT x Nike AF1 sneakers from a few years back, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low likely won't make use of removable uppers. Instead, what you see is what you get, and what you get is a tasteful pair of kicks.

First revealed in August by sneaker leakers with apparent access to early pairs, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low wears an impressively textural design atop its metallic upper, with swirling paisley-like floral patterns only revealed when viewed up close.

Other subtle details, like the "Give Them Flowers" text printed behind the furry suede tongue and icy, flower-printed outsole, are also only visible when scrutinized in-hand.

Shiny and certainly stylish, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low collab is only further proof that this guy missed his calling as a sneaker designer.

Chris Paul's Air Jordan 1 Low supposedly will release in October 2023, though that's all speculation unsurprisingly unconfirmed by Nike and Paul himself. Who'd have thought that Nike wouldn't offer insight on leaked sneakers?

The Chris Paul AJ1 collab is only one piece of the tasty Jordan Fall 2023 pie, which includes the long-awaited woven Union LA AJ1 and a handful of returning retro sneakers, including some classic Air Jordan 2 and 3 colorways.

No surprise that the Air Jordan 1 is the one soaking up all the spotlight, however.