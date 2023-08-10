Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Chris Paul's Jordan 1s Look Like a Next-Level CLOT Collab

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Chris Paul isn't just the Golden State Warriors' point guard: he's also the master of making tasteful Nike sneakers. Remember his tasteful take on the Jordan 12? Paul's Nike Jordan 1 Low OG is no less attractive.

Seemingly named the "Give Them Flowers," Chris Paul's collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low wears an attractive printed silver upper that immediately calls to mind the various Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk Low sneakers created by influential retailer CLOT.

Unlike that one pair of CLOT x Nike AF1 sneakers from a few years back, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low likely won't make use of removable uppers. Instead, what you see is what you get, and what you get is a tasteful pair of kicks.

First revealed in August by sneaker leakers with apparent access to early pairs, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low wears an impressively textural design atop its metallic upper, with swirling paisley-like floral patterns only revealed when viewed up close.

Other subtle details, like the "Give Them Flowers" text printed behind the furry suede tongue and icy, flower-printed outsole, are also only visible when scrutinized in-hand.

Shiny and certainly stylish, Chris Paul's AJ1 Low collab is only further proof that this guy missed his calling as a sneaker designer.

Chris Paul's Air Jordan 1 Low supposedly will release in October 2023, though that's all speculation unsurprisingly unconfirmed by Nike and Paul himself. Who'd have thought that Nike wouldn't offer insight on leaked sneakers?

The Chris Paul AJ1 collab is only one piece of the tasty Jordan Fall 2023 pie, which includes the long-awaited woven Union LA AJ1 and a handful of returning retro sneakers, including some classic Air Jordan 2 and 3 colorways.

No surprise that the Air Jordan 1 is the one soaking up all the spotlight, however.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • nike air force 1

    The Best Nike Air Force 1 for Every Budget

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Coach, Versace, Jimmy Choo: There's a New $8.5 Billion Conglomerate in Town

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Zendaya's Ads Are a Fashion Feast

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    KICKS CREW Brings Austin Reaves’ First Signature Rigorer AR1 “Ice Cream” Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Chris Paul's Jordan 1s Look Like a Next-Level CLOT Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Studio Ghibli Turned Its Most Iconic Movies Into Fragrances

    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Doublet & Suicoke's Insane Bat Sandals Wrap Your Foot in Wings

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023