Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Treat Thine Eyes to Jordan's Fall 2023 Lineup

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Oh, how time flies. It seemed like yesterday when the Jordan Brand teased its Summer 2023 drops, again prompting sneakerheads to say, "one more can't hurt." Now, the brand's Fall 2023 retros are here.

During May 5's SNKRS LIVE, we got first looks at the autumn season's retro releases, which will begin to launch from July well into September. As expected, there are plenty of the people's fave, the Air Jordan 1s (both highs and lows), as well as some promising AJ4s, AJ5s, and 12s.

But I'll let you see for yourself — and decide which are worth breaking your sneaker hiatus — as I've done the honor of rounding up all the shoes from the Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 preview. Enjoy!

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue"

It's just something about the AJ1 arriving in the famed "University Blue" scheme that can simply do no wrong, and these 2023 pairs are a testament to that.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino"

The sibling to the beloved Mocha 1s, the Palomino AJ1s smell like an L already. May the sneaker gods be in your favor when they drop in September.

Air Jordan 1 "Praline"

Though I'm not big on the ribbon laces, it's a decent finisher to this already-tasteful "Praline" scheme.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Toe"

Here's to the return of another classic set to drop this July: the AJ1 Low "Black Toe."

Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey"

A play on the Stealth 1s from last year, the Atmosphere Grey AJ1 Lows are equally clean, boasting a leather construction topped with suede overlays and an understated colorblocking to wash it all down.

Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago"

The UNC to Chicago 1s as AJ1 Lows? Say no more.

Air Jordan 2 Low "University Blue"

A low-top pair of 2s dressed in seasonal hues? These AJ2 Lows are summer-rotation ready.

Air Jordan 3 "Orewood Brown"

The Air Jordan 3 receive the "Orewood Brown" treatment with seemingly cracked suede and leather details, resulting in an earthy take that's lowkey nice. Don't sleep.

Air Jordan 4 "Froze Moments"

The Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" were arguably the highlight of the Fall 2023 preview, teasing the silhouette with suede and patent paneling matched with metallic details — all topped with an almost-tonal grey finish. It's just one big chef's kiss.

Plus, it's always refreshing to see women's exclusives that haven't be reduced to the generic pink schemes.

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers were another fan-favorite from the preview, and understandably so — it's fire.

Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy"

The Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is making out to be one of the biggest returns of the year.

The 2023 pairs undoubtedly carry the torch of the OGs from the early 2000s, arriving with the familiar suede build topped with silver hints. Fans can also count on that vintage-looking midsole finished with the "shark teeth" detailing.

Air Jordan 7 "Chambray"

Yes, another classic from the aughts — the AJ7 "Chambray" — is set to make a comeback in its original glory.

Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"

Ah, the Playoff 8s. These historic pairs — worn by Michael Jordan during the 1993 Playoffs and his retirement announcement — will also make a comeback this year. Keep an eye out for them as they're expected closer to the Fall '23 season.

Air Jordan 12 "Field Purple"

And last but certainly not least, we have the Air Jordan 12 closing out the Fall 2023 offering in "Field Purple," expected to land sometime this summer.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Special Edition Vinyl Is Gucci-Cladded

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Usher? Chris Brown? What's Going On??

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    F1 Drivers' Miami Race Style, Ranked from Best to Worst

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking Good?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's 2023 Grey Day Is Stacked

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fans Want New Rihanna Music, So They’re Making It for Her

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023