Treat Thine Eyes to Jordan's Fall 2023 Lineup

Oh, how time flies. It seemed like yesterday when the Jordan Brand teased its Summer 2023 drops, again prompting sneakerheads to say, "one more can't hurt." Now, the brand's Fall 2023 retros are here.

During May 5's SNKRS LIVE, we got first looks at the autumn season's retro releases, which will begin to launch from July well into September. As expected, there are plenty of the people's fave, the Air Jordan 1s (both highs and lows), as well as some promising AJ4s, AJ5s, and 12s.

But I'll let you see for yourself — and decide which are worth breaking your sneaker hiatus — as I've done the honor of rounding up all the shoes from the Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 preview. Enjoy!

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue"

Nike SNKRS

It's just something about the AJ1 arriving in the famed "University Blue" scheme that can simply do no wrong, and these 2023 pairs are a testament to that.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino"

Nike SNKRS

The sibling to the beloved Mocha 1s, the Palomino AJ1s smell like an L already. May the sneaker gods be in your favor when they drop in September.

Air Jordan 1 "Praline"

Nike SNKRS

Though I'm not big on the ribbon laces, it's a decent finisher to this already-tasteful "Praline" scheme.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Toe"

Nike SNKRS

Here's to the return of another classic set to drop this July: the AJ1 Low "Black Toe."

Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey"

Nike SNKRS

A play on the Stealth 1s from last year, the Atmosphere Grey AJ1 Lows are equally clean, boasting a leather construction topped with suede overlays and an understated colorblocking to wash it all down.

Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago"

Nike SNKRS

The UNC to Chicago 1s as AJ1 Lows? Say no more.

Air Jordan 2 Low "University Blue"

Nike SNKRS

A low-top pair of 2s dressed in seasonal hues? These AJ2 Lows are summer-rotation ready.

Air Jordan 3 "Orewood Brown"

Nike SNKRS

The Air Jordan 3 receive the "Orewood Brown" treatment with seemingly cracked suede and leather details, resulting in an earthy take that's lowkey nice. Don't sleep.

Air Jordan 4 "Froze Moments"

Nike SNKRS

The Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" were arguably the highlight of the Fall 2023 preview, teasing the silhouette with suede and patent paneling matched with metallic details — all topped with an almost-tonal grey finish. It's just one big chef's kiss.

Plus, it's always refreshing to see women's exclusives that haven't be reduced to the generic pink schemes.

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Nike SNKRS

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers were another fan-favorite from the preview, and understandably so — it's fire.

Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy"

Nike SNKRS

The Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is making out to be one of the biggest returns of the year.

The 2023 pairs undoubtedly carry the torch of the OGs from the early 2000s, arriving with the familiar suede build topped with silver hints. Fans can also count on that vintage-looking midsole finished with the "shark teeth" detailing.

Air Jordan 7 "Chambray"

Nike SNKRS

Yes, another classic from the aughts — the AJ7 "Chambray" — is set to make a comeback in its original glory.

Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"

Nike SNKRS

Ah, the Playoff 8s. These historic pairs — worn by Michael Jordan during the 1993 Playoffs and his retirement announcement — will also make a comeback this year. Keep an eye out for them as they're expected closer to the Fall '23 season.

Air Jordan 12 "Field Purple"

Nike SNKRS

And last but certainly not least, we have the Air Jordan 12 closing out the Fall 2023 offering in "Field Purple," expected to land sometime this summer.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.