The Cherry 12s Are Back & Sweet As Ever

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Keep calm, sneakerheads. But I'll also understand if you can't contain your excitement over the return of the classic Cherry 12s.

Yep. 14 years since its last appearance, the Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" will drop again as part of the Jordan Brand's Holiday 2023 rollout.

Released in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" joined Michael Jordan on the court (and off the court) quite a lot during the Bulls' journey to securing their fifth NBA Championship.

The Cherry 12s wouldn't see another release until 12 years later, in 2009. And now, the pairs are back for 2023.

The 2023 Cherry 12s first appeared in Jordan's Holiday 2023 lineup, amongst a heap of other heat like the Olive 4s, Satin Breds, Royal Reimagined 1s, and Wheat 13s, to name a few. It's truly the most wonderful time of year, especially for sneaker lovers.

On Nike's SNKRS app calendar, the crisp red and white 12s are currently slated to release (again) on October 28. Fans can also expect sweet pairs to launch at select Nike stockists.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker is quite hard to resist, let alone miss, restoring Michael Jordan's arguably favorite AJ12 to nearly-original glory.

For the upper, pebbled leather joins that familiar sunrise-style padding, which draws inspiration from Japan's Rising Sun flag. Topping the distinct design is the classic cherry red and white shades that the basketball legend and Nike fans alike probably know all too well from Jordan's heyday in the NBA.

A bold "23" again surfaces on the heel while classic Jordan branding, including the famed Jumpman logo, strikes elsewhere. Simple. Clean. Also bold. It's a true cherry finish, figuratively and literally (the shoes are basically closing out October).

