Where to Buy the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" Now

Teased earlier this year, the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" finally arrived to the delight of sneakerheads the world over this week. When pictures of the silhouette hit the internet at the beginning of the year, many noted similarities to Travis Scott’s unreleased AJ4, setting the Air Jordan 4 "Taupe Haze" in good stead for a busy release day. You can get ahead of the virtual queues and secure your pair below.

In the past year or so we’ve seen a handful of releases in brown, earthy hues take the sneaker calendar by storm. Neutral hues touted by the likes of Travis and Jordan Brand make for easy styling and are particularly fitting for spring. But it’s not just a resemblance to La Flame’s Air Jordan 4s that has caught the attention of sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" is set apart from the crowd by a rare selection of materials. Cracked leather at the forefoot, midfoot, and tongue gives the design a unique texture, with contrasting soft suede panels providing a smooth opposition. Infrared hits to the Jordan logo and sole offer an eye-catching lift to the understated palette.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" ticks multiple boxes. Not only is it a more accessible alternative to the unreleased Travis Scott shoe, but it also stands as a strong release in its own right too. With a highly versatile, neutral Taupe Haze colorway, this release cuts against the grain with vintage appeal.

StockX market data shows that the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" reached a 52-week high of $393 and is currently selling for an average price of $266. So whether you’re quenching Cactus jack thirst or, like us, obsessed with the cracked leather texture, bag a certified-authentic pair at StockX.

Shop the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze" at StockX

Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Taupe Haze $320 Buy at StockX

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.