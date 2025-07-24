Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Skate-Coded Jordan 4 Comes Dipped in Gold (and Drama)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
The Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Gold” sneaker is the latest entry in Jordan Brand’s lifestyle-skate remix series, a silhouette that trades hardwood heritage for curb appeal and first-day fit energy.

Originally introduced via Nigel Sylvester’s BMX-ready collab, the remastered (RM) Jordan 4 ditches court stiffness for sleeker panels, beefed-up cushioning, and suede where you’d normally expect mesh.

It’s built to move, but it’s dressed to stunt.

And this Air Jordan sneaker? It’s a nod to Nike's signature Defining Moments Pack. Gilded accents hit the Jumpman logo and heel, draped over soft nubuck and black leather overlays.

The palette reads less “playoffs” and more Game of Death, with a little Wu-Tang swagger baked in. Real heads will clock the Bruce Lee energy.

This isn’t a one-off, either. Jordan’s RM lineup has been steadily leveling up with drops like the green-on-green “Pine Green” and the smooth “Earth” colorway.

Suede, leather, attitude, it’s all here. Just don’t call it a performance sneaker, these are made to be seen.

No release date yet, but the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Gold” is expected to drop soon in grade school sizing for $120 at Nike.

