Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet

Say what you want about the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker and its playful skate-shoe-like appearance. But the rookie sneaker model has gotten some seriously good colorways in its debut year. And the latest "Chrome" Jordan 4 RM just might be the slickest version yet.

The Jordan 4 RM "Chrome" sees the debated sneaker go Silver Surfer on us. Shiny silver-coated overlays wrapping the chunky, skate-ready design, resembling sneakers fit for the Marvel comic book character.

A crisp, snow-like white color blankets the rest the shoe, joined by a minty green translucent outsole for a somewhat icy finish. It may not be as nearly chromed-out as J Balvin's bespoke silver-bathed Jordan 4s which many thought be his next great Jordan collaboration.

But the "Chrome" shoe is still an ice-cold Jordan 4 RM sneaker, nonetheless.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There have been other chilling (in a good way) Jordan 4 RMs, like those winter wonderland-ready glittery pairs and the "Diffused Blue" iterations that were too cold for words (again, a good thing).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On the warmer, more fire side of the Jordan 4 RM options, Nike's dished out delicious Mocha-flavored "Earth" RMs and a classic "Bred" version. By the way, both excellent colorways are now finally available on Nike's website.

But for the RM hive looking to add "Chrome" to their rotations, the particular Jordan 4 RM sneaker is expected to drop sometime next year.