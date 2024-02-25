How to Make "Sail" Jordan 4s Better? Add a Hint of Gold

2024 is starting to look like the year of the Air Jordan 4. The Jordan Brand's lineup keeps growing with re-releases, reimagined sneakers, and BMX-ready designs. Next up on the calendar? Nike is finally releasing the Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold."
The Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" is definitely the prettiest out of the bunch (thus far). It's smooth sailing for the sneakers (pun intended), arriving in a tonal off-white colorway. The creamy hue covers everything from the Jordan 4's leather upper to the Nike Air-equipped sole.
For the finale, the Sail Jordan 4s are struck with gold, resulting in new gilded aglets and a metallic Jumpman on the insole.
The Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" is pretty simple, really: it's a white and gold sneaker. There have been other Sail Jordan 4s, like Off-White™'s coveted collaboration and the general release "Shimmer pairs.
Although Off-White's pairs still have the crown in my book, I'll be honest: the 2024 "Sail" Air Jordan 4s look really, really good.
After getting leaked in September 2023 and surfacing in the Spring 2024 preview, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" is finally set to release on March 9. Fans can catch the creamy sneakers on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers on launch day.
Funny enough, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" comes just after the release of the Metallic Gold Air Jordan 1s. There's no slowing the Jordan Brand's shiny year ahead.