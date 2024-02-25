Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

How to Make "Sail" Jordan 4s Better? Add a Hint of Gold

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

2024 is starting to look like the year of the Air Jordan 4. The Jordan Brand's lineup keeps growing with re-releases, reimagined sneakers, and BMX-ready designs. Next up on the calendar? Nike is finally releasing the Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold."

The Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" is definitely the prettiest out of the bunch (thus far). It's smooth sailing for the sneakers (pun intended), arriving in a tonal off-white colorway. The creamy hue covers everything from the Jordan 4's leather upper to the Nike Air-equipped sole.

For the finale, the Sail Jordan 4s are struck with gold, resulting in new gilded aglets and a metallic Jumpman on the insole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" is pretty simple, really: it's a white and gold sneaker. There have been other Sail Jordan 4s, like Off-White™'s coveted collaboration and the general release "Shimmer pairs.

Although Off-White's pairs still have the crown in my book, I'll be honest: the 2024 "Sail" Air Jordan 4s look really, really good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After getting leaked in September 2023 and surfacing in the Spring 2024 preview, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" is finally set to release on March 9. Fans can catch the creamy sneakers on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers on launch day.

Funny enough, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Metallic Gold" comes just after the release of the Metallic Gold Air Jordan 1s. There's no slowing the Jordan Brand's shiny year ahead.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • WSR main feb week 3
    From Mizuno to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 4 bred reimagined
    Actually, The Bred 4s Aren't Half Bad in Leather
    • Sneakers
  • military blue jordan 4
    The Military Blue Jordan 4s Aren't What Sneakerheads Expected
    • Sneakers
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 4 sail metallic gold
    How to Make "Sail" Jordan 4s Better? Add a Hint of Gold
    • Sneakers
  • new balance sandal 2024
    New Balance's Dad Sandal Is Ready to Rule BBQ Season
    • Sneakers
  • Sha'Carri Richardson holding Jacquemus' black leather Nike Swoosh handbag
    Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Is Swoosh Genius
    • Style
  • tracee ellis ross asics sneakers
    Tracee Ellis Ross' ASICS Game Is Strong
    • Sneakers
  • avavav fw24
    AVAVAV FW24 Was So Trash
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024