Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Burgundy 5s’ Graceful Return Is Upon Us

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The return of the iconic Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is upon us, set to re-release in its original glory after — counts on fingers — almost 17 years. Wow.

Towards the end of 2022, a few wagging tongues spoke of the shoe's comeback in the new year. Fast forward to May 2023, the Jordan Brand proved rumors to be true, previewing its Fall 2023 retro line-up, including the Burgundy 5s, of course.

The Burgundy 5s join a pretty solid seasonal roster, queued alongside bangers like the Red Cement 4s, Palomino 1s, and Frozen Moment 4s. Sheesh.

With the Burgundy 5s, the Jordan Brand allows the classic to remain, well, classic. The shoe is back with most of its OG details harkening fans back to the initial 2006 pairs, from that familiar rich burgundy suede upper to the unmistakable reflective silver tongue.

Fans can also count on the shoe to come with that translucent icy sole as well as the traditional AJ5 contrasting netting panel and "shark teeth" detail on the midsole.

The Jordan Brand revived other shoes like the Chicago 1s and White Cement 3s via its Reimagined series, often giving some updates, whether it be new fabrications or vintage touches. And don't get us wrong — they've been solid thus far.

But we can't lie; seeing classics like the Burgundy 5s relatively consistent with the originals is pretty pleasing. Plus, like the OG 00s shoes, it's safe to assume the latest will age gracefully...like fine wine, if you will.

The 2023 Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is slated to finally release on August 25 on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers for $225.

Nearly two decades later, why bring back the Burgundy 5s now? The Jordan Brand says, "Because [burgundy] looks so good on AJ5s." Amen to that. Plus, better late than never.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Treat Thine Eyes to Jordan's Fall 2023 Lineup

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Peter Do x Banana Republic Is Quiet Luxury For Everyone

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Body Your 'Fits With These Crossbody Bags

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palace x McDonald's Merch Is Unsurprisingly Self-Aware

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Sneaker Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Beauty BCE: Alek Wek’s Triumphant Wig Toss

    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HAL STUDIOS' Third & Final ASICS GEL-1130 Proves Good Things Come in Threes

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023