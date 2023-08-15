The Burgundy 5s’ Graceful Return Is Upon Us

The return of the iconic Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is upon us, set to re-release in its original glory after — counts on fingers — almost 17 years. Wow.

Towards the end of 2022, a few wagging tongues spoke of the shoe's comeback in the new year. Fast forward to May 2023, the Jordan Brand proved rumors to be true, previewing its Fall 2023 retro line-up, including the Burgundy 5s, of course.

The Burgundy 5s join a pretty solid seasonal roster, queued alongside bangers like the Red Cement 4s, Palomino 1s, and Frozen Moment 4s. Sheesh.

With the Burgundy 5s, the Jordan Brand allows the classic to remain, well, classic. The shoe is back with most of its OG details harkening fans back to the initial 2006 pairs, from that familiar rich burgundy suede upper to the unmistakable reflective silver tongue.

Fans can also count on the shoe to come with that translucent icy sole as well as the traditional AJ5 contrasting netting panel and "shark teeth" detail on the midsole.

The Jordan Brand revived other shoes like the Chicago 1s and White Cement 3s via its Reimagined series, often giving some updates, whether it be new fabrications or vintage touches. And don't get us wrong — they've been solid thus far.

But we can't lie; seeing classics like the Burgundy 5s relatively consistent with the originals is pretty pleasing. Plus, like the OG 00s shoes, it's safe to assume the latest will age gracefully...like fine wine, if you will.

The 2023 Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is slated to finally release on August 25 on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers for $225.

Nearly two decades later, why bring back the Burgundy 5s now? The Jordan Brand says, "Because [burgundy] looks so good on AJ5s." Amen to that. Plus, better late than never.