Nike's "Frozen Moments" Air Jordan 4 Is a 90s Throwback

This year, thanks to the Ben Affleck-led Air, we've collectively been served a reminder of the legacy behind Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line. The Air Jordan, in its many variations, is a beautiful thing, but perhaps none more beautiful than the Air Jordan 4.

The fourth iteration of Air Jordan, the 4, has lasted the test of time to become one of the most popular silhouettes in the flagship line-up. Despite there being plenty of slick options available on the market, there's always space for more. Enter: "Frozen Moments."

I think it's pretty fair to say that the best Air Jordan silhouettes are the ones that have a story. You know, the ones named after iconic moments or milestones within Michael Jordan's NBA playing career.

Unfortunately, that doesn't include the likes of the "Military Blue" or "Military Black," but will now include the upcoming "Frozen Moments."

While not a direct reference to a moment on the court, the name is pulled from a 90s Nike Commercial that showcased what it was like to watch Michael Jordan play.

In its name and execution, the sneaker also feels like a nod to iced-out watches and chains, throwing a touch of chrome into the mix.

Overall, the sneaker is a mixed fabrication construction made up of leather and suede executed in “Light Iron Ore” and “Neutral Grey,” while white laces balance the pale tones, all of which allow the chrome Wings to shine bright.

This pair is set to arrive at the tail-end of summer, touching down online for $225 on August 26.