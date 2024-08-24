Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Alexis Sablone's Imposing Nike Dunks Are Realistically Reptilian

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

The 2024 Paris Olympics may be over, but skaters still have something to look forward to this month, thanks to Alexis Sablone and Nike.

The Olympic skateboarder teamed up with the sportswear brand to create her first-ever Nike SB Dunk sneaker dressed in a sick "Chameleon" colorway.

The best part about Sablone's Dunks is undoubtedly the dino-like textural finishes, painted in white, green, and purple shades.

Nike further leans into the reptilian realness with the Swoosh, slightly reimagined to mirror a chameleon's curving tongue. There is also Sablone's sign-off on the heel in the form of bumpy initials.

What's more, the Nike SB Dunk's plush setup features a green suede wear-away overlay, concealing a fuchsia base layer that reveals itself after time and wear.

Sablone's Nike SB Dunk sneakers had a travel buddy for its rollout: the CONS AS-1 Pro sneakers, Sablone's signature Converse skate shoe.

The Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers follow a more clean and classic design approach while maintaining the lizards-for-your-feet vibe. Indeed, the skate shoes boast crisp pebbled leather uppers and wear-away details, echoing the essence of the color-shifting chameleon.

Following an initial tease on Instagram in April, Sablone's Dunks and Converse sneakers dropped on August 22, but a package deal limited to just 500 boxes. So, you couldn't get one without the other.

However, starting August 29, Sablone's sneakers will be sold individually on Nike's SNKRS app and select skate shops.

Regardless of your style, Sablone's new Nike SB Dunk and Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers will leave a slithering impression on the skate park.

