Alo Just Quietly Entered the Running Club

Following the success of its recovery shoe, Alo Yoga is ready for a new challenge. Enter the brand's all-new Runner sneaker.

Alo has just revealed its debut performance running shoe alongside a star-studded campaign featuring Joe Burrow, Mathew Noszka, Jordan Rand, Louis Chandler, and Rayna Vallandingham.

The overall look of the Alo Runner rivals those of Nike's Pegasus running shoes or even some HOKA models. The sneaker's soft mesh overlay and chunked-up foam base echo these popular styles while emphasizing Alo's understated aesthetic.

Underneath its sleek black and white colorways, the Alo Runner shoe incorporates plenty of techy features that runners crave.

First, Alo's Runner sneakers are engineered with a breathable double-layer mesh — made with 70 percent recycled materials, by the way — designed to optimize airflow.

The Alo shoes also feature a dynamic dual-density midsole for soft impact and high responsiveness, and extra-firm crash pad cushioning gives the heel stability and structure.

Whether you're touching smooth pavement or blazing crunchy trails, the Alo sneaker is designed to handle multiple terrains, too.

The Runner is the activewear brand's first running shoe but its second overall footwear model. In 2023, Alo debuted its Alo x 01, later renamed the Recovery Mode Sneaker, as its first-ever shoe.

Similar to the Alo Runner, the Recovery Mode Sneaker's subtle look combines functionality with fashion, seamlessly blending into the rest of Alo's collection.

Luckily, Alo diehards won't have to wait too much longer for the brand's running shoe. Alo's Runner will be available to purchase on September 5 via Alo's website and Alo stores nationwide for $185.