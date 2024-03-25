Sign up to never miss a drop
Alo's Slick Signature Sneaker Has Evolved (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
When most people think of a recovery sneaker, something like a massive running shoe likely comes to mind. But recovery kicks don’t all have to look like dad sneakers or foam socks, as evidenced by Alo's newly renamed Recovery Mode Sneaker. 

Formally known as the Alo x 01, the Recovery Mode Sneaker is a low-top shoe made with recycled materials free from animal products, which is just a conscious bonus.

They're stylish, sleek, and just chunky enough to allow for slick styling in a versatile wardrobe, perfectly in line with Alo's core offering of "studio to street" staples.

And, most importantly, the Recovery Mode's rubber insoles live up to its name; they're made of a special recovery foam designed to support pressure points and arch support.

“We are doing something different in the market," Alo co-CEO Danny Harris said in a statement announcing the Recovery Mode shoe's rebirth. "No other street shoes can rival the unique recovery benefits embedded within our sneakers.”

So, yes, Alo has created a sneaker that's functionally useful and designed to offer meaningful support for aching feet but the real highlight of the semi-new sneaker is that it truly is also a street shoe and it looks pretty darn cute in all of its crisp colorways.

Alo's leggings and athleisure gear has long been popular with celebs and the folks who aspire to dress like them alike but sleek sneaker is a particularly stand-out. Kylie Jenner has consistently been a fan of the shoe, for instance, often posing on Instagram in her many pairs.

As such, Alo's $185 sneaker has sold out three times, at least.

With a new name and fresh colorways for spring, the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker will likely keep the trend alive. After all, this is not your dad’s clunky recovery sneaker. 

