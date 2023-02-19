Is Yoon Going To Bless Us With the Chicago Ambush x AF1s?

Could we actually see the release of AMBUSH's Nike Air Force 1 in the Chicago scheme? It's possible.

On February 17, AMBUSH creative director Yoon Ahn wished Michael Jordan a happy birthday while teasing the collaborative AF1 dressed in the coveted palette in the same breath.

"MISSING. Have you seen her?" Ahn wrote in the Instagram caption along with Nike's customer service contact information and business hours. "PS - HBD @jumpman23."

It's kind of a weird birthday shoutout, but I get the vision (his first Jordan shoe, the Chicago 1s, inspired the Forces' colorway).

Despite the comments going nuts over the recent teaser, this isn't the first time Ahn has shared this photo. In September of last year, Ahnn announced AMBUSH's Nike Air Force 1 collab with the above image and detailed looks at the collaborative lace charms.

After wrapping up the Air Adjust collab, the first delivery of Forces in Pine Green and Game Royal arrived in December. Now, the monochrome pack and collaborative apparel are set to land on February 28.

Ahn played around with the Chicago scheme for her Dunk High collaboration, flexing the iteration only to tell fans they wouldn't see a public release. Yeah, my heart broke that day, too.

There's a chance that the Air Force 1s could take the same route as the unreleased Dunks. But I don't know. With Ahn reposting this pic for the second time, we may see these Forces land at retailers soon.

