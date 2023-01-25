Apple Martin, Nepo Baby, Passes the Internet's Vibe Check

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, made her Fashion Week debut at Chanel's Haute Couture show on Tuesday — and the internet is kvelling.

While nepo babies have historically provoked social media's ire, TikTok and Twitter's opinion of Martin seems to be overwhelmingly positive. According to enraptured onlookers, the 18-year-old, who sat front row with actors Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton, is poised to become fashion's new it-girl.

But how has Martin managed to escape the eye-rolls that usually accompany any mention of celebrity offspring? For starters, it doesn't hurt that she has her mother's looks, plus a little bit of Kate Moss sprinkled in. Fans have opined that, parents aside, Martin is deserving of a modeling contract — discourse that stands in stark contrast to the internet's general consensus that Kendall Jenner consistently "gives nothing" in editorials and campaigns (see: her most recent shoot for Miu Miu).

Other reasons that Martin is a Good Nepo Baby, according to Twitter: Her name is one letter away from being "Apple Martini"; her Instagram is private.

Apple, the world may have hated your unorthodox name in the early 2000s, but everyone is enamored with you now. Congratulations on turning things around!