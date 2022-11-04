Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Aries & NB For AS Roma Is the Best Football Collab Yet

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

I’ll get it out there early: Aries and New Balance for AS Roma might just be the best football-fashion collaboration of all time. Hear me out.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
AS Roma x Aries Retail SS
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
AS Roma X Aries Shorts
$150

From Palace x Juventus and PSG x Jordan, to Thom Browne x Barcelona and Off-White™ x AC Milan, every man and their dog has had a slice of the football-fashion collaboration pie over the past few years.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, such is the nature of the beast, they’ve become a little dry of late. A tad oversaturated and samey, if you will. Well, hold that thought, because there’s a new player in town, and it’s taking AS Roma for a spin.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
AS Roma x Aries GK LS Jer
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
AS Roma x Aries GK Short
$150
Aries / Niccolò Berretta
1 / 3

Roman-born Sofia Prantera is the founder of London-based label Aries, and together with AS Roma sponsor New Balance, she's designed a unique on and off pitch collection that elegantly encapsulates notes from each of the three's past and present: whether that's with a certain style or particular color.

“To collaborate with an institution like AS Roma is the realization of how sport, fashion, and culture have become intertwined,” explains Prantera.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“Being Roman I understand how important this club is to the millions of fans in this city and around the world, and I wanted to reflect that through designs that celebrated Rome and conveyed its unique expression of football and fashion provenance.”

Aries / Niccolò Berretta
1 / 4

Eagled-eyed readers will quite rightly have noticed that I — your writer — only nine days ago cited Drôle de Monsieur’s AS Monaco collaboration as the best one yet, a title it now shares with Aries x AS Roma.

The collaboration includes an official on-pitch kit which will be worn by the team in their Japanese tour when they play Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo at the end of November.

In-keeping with the signature Giallorossi colourway, the kits feature a diagonal marbling streak of the yellow and red that have become emblematic of the club, as matching socks and pro-shorts complete the kits, whilst the goalkeeper jersey is a cosmic fusion of Aries’ infamous dyed colourways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Aries / Niccolò Berretta
1 / 3

The collaboration also includes a pre-game element which features a jersey, all-black nylon training tracksuit, and a limited-edition silver and gold metallic jersey that portrays Rome’s most iconic figures including Lupa Capitolina, Lucius Verus and Julius Ceaser.

The pre-game jersey and training tracksuit will be worn by the AS Roma players on-pitch during their warm up at Stadio Olimpico this Sunday (November 6) when they face local rivals Lazio.

As far as football-fashion collaborations go, this is undoubtedly one of the best and, you know what, one I'd actually wear out. Which is more that can be said for most.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Disney Fantasia x HighsnobietyAlpaca Scarf Eggshell

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteDancing Queens Longsleeve Beige
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jack Harlow, Endrick & an Undersung New Balance Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • 9 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
  • AURALEE's Next Great New Balance Shoe Is a Court Classic Gone Luxe
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now