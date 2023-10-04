Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

On His 35th Birthday, A$AP Rocky's Dad Style Evolved Into Grandad Style

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

A$AP Rocky has already perfected the art of wearing aspirational dad outfits, even when he's on the go. But, on the eve of his 35th birthday, the impeccably-dressed rapper evolved his dad style into grandad style.

Rocky and Rihanna headed out for a late night in New York on October 3, as they rang in Rocky's 35th year with a private dinner at downtown staple Carbone.

Rihanna was dressed in her typically effortless glam: hair up, sunglasses on, earrings hooped, and tiny cropped jacket over some pantashoes. Quality stuff, as always.

A$AP Rocky, at first blush, looked like he was dressed as an extremely cool designated driver. This is yuppiecore personified, as Rocky levels up his dad steeze to full-on grandpa, complete with elderly sweater over a shirt 'n tie.

But the divinely-dressed devil is always in the details. This is telling: one of the signs of excellent taste is the ability to consistently devise outfits that both look good at face value and reveal spicy details on the zoom-in.

Rocky wore a lotta Bottega Veneta with pearls splashed all throughout his hair — grandma meets grandpa? It's a perky counterpoint to his comparatively sober outfit, though a more detailed analysis reveals why Rocky looks so good and why I'd look like a thrifted mess if I tried to mimic the look.

Rocky's blazer is intentionally oversized, a perfectly slouchy counterpoint to his pooled "jeans" (a pair of Bottega Veneta's trompe l'oeil leather pants). You'd normally open those still-stitched-shut pockets before wearing but nothing Rocky does is accidental, clothing-wise. He's left those bad boys closed, creating a neat visual contrast against the jacket's beige plaids.

Another nice bit of visual clash comes from Rocky's pink Andiamo bag, its large-scale rose-toned weave gently jarring against the jacket while meshing neatly with the soft blue of Rocky's leather pants.

Even Rocky's Bottega boots have purpose, delivering a heavyweight anchor to the layers above, a meaty pillow for the pants' drape.

This is a masterclass in effortless dressing, just another example of how Rocky is unmatched in making a tricky look appear thoughtless. Your grandpa could never.

Shop Our Favorite Products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • wide leg pants
    Wide-Leg Pants: A Selection of The Best Oversized Legwear
    • Style
  • overshirts
    12 Overshirts to See You Through Fall
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are seen at night heading to celebrate Rocky's 35th birthday at Carbone. Rocky wears a beige blazer, sweater, shirt, and faded leather "jeans" from Bottega Veneta
    On His 35th Birthday, A$AP Rocky's Dad Style Evolved Into Grandad Style
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Am I a Winter? How Seasonal Color Analysis Took Over TikTok
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    20 Swedish Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • ivy park adidas black collection
    Okay, This IVY PARK x adidas Drop Is Actually Good (Maybe Its Best)
    • Style
  • Taylor Swift seen at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football game wearing New Balance 550 sneakers
    Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023