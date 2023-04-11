The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are frustratingly, terribly good at dressing. They wear clothes better than basically any other celebrity on the planet and they do so with shocking frequency. In fact, the only person who can rival Rihanna and Rocky when it comes to making a scene is, well, their own flesh and blood.

Late on April 5, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky headed to A-list hotspot Giorgio Baldi with baby in tow, wearing the sort of effortlessly cool outfits I'd expect of them.

Rocky was leather'd-up, wearing a leather hoodie with leather cargo pants and leather shoes (that's a lotta leather), topped off with an unusual PUMA cap that may hint at some sort of relationship akin to recently revived Fenty PUMA.

For instance, Rihanna herself was recently seen wearing PUMAS prior to the announcement that Fenty and PUMA were getting back together.

Rihanna, meanwhile, again epitomized the sort of high-low mix typical of her recent street style looks, wherein she'll blend streetwear stuff with luxury gear.

Her retro Wu-Tang Clan jersey, thoughtfully contrasted with elegant sheer skirt and heels, isn't even the first bit of throwback Wu Wear (not literally) we've seen Rihanna wear recently: remember the time she effortlessly mixed a RZA tee with Y/PROJECT heels? I do.

Despite all this, despite Rocky's temperature-defying layers — it was a mild 60°F on the evening he wore triple-layered leather — and despite Rihanna's perpetually savvy styling, all eyes were on their baby boy.

Truly, a child is the world's greatest accessory (number two: a dog) because, even if A$AP Rocky and Rihanna weren't one of the world's most famous couples, how could you miss the little faces this little dude was making amidst the camera flash?

Talk about giving mom 'n dad a run for their money. And he's not even dressed to impress! Well, we all know the truly stylish types really just dress for themselves and impress us basic shmucks in the meantime.

We've actually seen a lot of Rihanna and Rocky recently, as the duo have taken baby #1 out to dinner more than a few times as of late, wearing other excellent outfits that mix statement luxury with unbothered casual clothes.

To summarize: not only are Rihanna and Rocky the perfect couple, they're incredibly gifted musicians, oversee exceedingly profitable business, can wear clothes like no one's business, and they have another baby on the way.

Life just ain't fair.