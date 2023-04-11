Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are frustratingly, terribly good at dressing. They wear clothes better than basically any other celebrity on the planet and they do so with shocking frequency. In fact, the only person who can rival Rihanna and Rocky when it comes to making a scene is, well, their own flesh and blood.

Late on April 5, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky headed to A-list hotspot Giorgio Baldi with baby in tow, wearing the sort of effortlessly cool outfits I'd expect of them.

Rocky was leather'd-up, wearing a leather hoodie with leather cargo pants and leather shoes (that's a lotta leather), topped off with an unusual PUMA cap that may hint at some sort of relationship akin to recently revived Fenty PUMA.

For instance, Rihanna herself was recently seen wearing PUMAS prior to the announcement that Fenty and PUMA were getting back together.

Rihanna, meanwhile, again epitomized the sort of high-low mix typical of her recent street style looks, wherein she'll blend streetwear stuff with luxury gear.

Her retro Wu-Tang Clan jersey, thoughtfully contrasted with elegant sheer skirt and heels, isn't even the first bit of throwback Wu Wear (not literally) we've seen Rihanna wear recently: remember the time she effortlessly mixed a RZA tee with Y/PROJECT heels? I do.

Despite all this, despite Rocky's temperature-defying layers — it was a mild 60°F on the evening he wore triple-layered leather — and despite Rihanna's perpetually savvy styling, all eyes were on their baby boy.

Truly, a child is the world's greatest accessory (number two: a dog) because, even if A$AP Rocky and Rihanna weren't one of the world's most famous couples, how could you miss the little faces this little dude was making amidst the camera flash?

Talk about giving mom 'n dad a run for their money. And he's not even dressed to impress! Well, we all know the truly stylish types really just dress for themselves and impress us basic shmucks in the meantime.

We've actually seen a lot of Rihanna and Rocky recently, as the duo have taken baby #1 out to dinner more than a few times as of late, wearing other excellent outfits that mix statement luxury with unbothered casual clothes.

To summarize: not only are Rihanna and Rocky the perfect couple, they're incredibly gifted musicians, oversee exceedingly profitable business, can wear clothes like no one's business, and they have another baby on the way.

Life just ain't fair.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023