A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Are Making Parenting Look Cool

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are unquestionably cool parents, and they dress the part, too.

Becoming a parent is a transformative experience. When I became a dad earlier this year, I had to alter a deluge of things: I stopped having late nights, for instance, and whenever I saw the chance to get some shut-eye, I took it.

For A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, though, the transition to parenthood looks like an utter breeze. Following the birth of RZA in early 2022 (followed by second son Riot Rose in 2023), the couple has only continued dressing with untold style and, more recently, even taken their dressing to the next level.

Though Rocky and Rihanna may appear to have adapted to parenthood sans problem, that’s not to say they haven’t had to make alterations. It's inevitable

“I think being a parent changes everything for you,” A$AP Rocky tells Highsnobiety in our Winter 2023 magazine cover story. “At the end of the day it gives you more ambition. It challenges your motivation in a different and unexplainable way. It gives you drive.”

It also, in Rocky’s case, gives you the impetus to kick your already excellent style up a notch.

For me, being a dad means that I no longer care about looking good: it’s now all about practicality and functionality. The pants I wear must have no less than five deep pockets, for example, while the jackets I wear must all be easily wipeable (for obvious reasons).

For Rocky, though, fatherhood means flexing Bottega Veneta blazers and leather jeans, going grandpacore in a trench coat over a suit and tie, dripping in then-unreleased Supreme, and even making an ordinary workaday outfit look good.

Thing is, though Rocky is flexing (I mean, he is), he's doing so with seeming ease. His ensembles on others could look try-hard or over the top, but for Rocky, a man renowned for his sense of style, it just works.

If becoming the unofficial face of Bottega wasn’t enough (who else goes jogging in mind-bending leather sweatsuits?), Rocky also became the creative director of PUMA’s F1 endeavors, releasing his first collection at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

That means that over the last 12 months, Rocky hasn’t only been kept busy as a parent of two, the unsung face of Bottega, and a still-recording artist, but he’s been designing an entire apparel and accessories collection, too.

Of course, Rocky isn’t alone. He’s accompanied by none other than Rihanna, who's had motherhood style highs of her own, both pre- and post-pregnancy.

The singer, who’s been no less busy than Rocky with her own PUMA line, boasts an extensive list of recent fashionable escapades, ranging from her own Bottega moments to when she sported a $400,000 watch as an anklet at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But Rocky, our main man, is the friendly face of cutting-edge parentcore. While Rihanna’s next-level looks are nothing if not pure aspiration, Rocky’s wardrobe is dad inspo for IRL dads. 

“I dress Iike a trendy dad-businessman-entrepreneur-pretty-mother-fuckin-handsome fella,” Rocky said. And he isn’t wrong.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
