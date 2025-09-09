Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS Made a Dad Shoe With the World’s Coolest Stores

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
ASICS
ASICS just handed the aux cord to seven of the smartest sneaker shops on earth and told them to remix a dad shoe.

The result comes in the shape of the ASICS GEL-Cumulus 16 “TOMO,” a one-off take on the 2010s-era runner cooked up with retailers Extra Butter, Sneaker Politics, Concepts, Feature, Somewhere, Lapstone & Hammer, and The Whitaker Group. 

Shop ASICS

“Tomo,” meaning friend in Japanese, is a friends-and-family project made public where these hand-picked retailers weighed in on every detail from the ground up.

Visually, the ASICS GEL-Cumulus 16 “TOMO” is pure retro runner. The sneaker's creamy colorway layers reflective silver mesh with hits of glossy metallic overlays, emerald-toned ASICS tiger stripes, and pops of metallic violet at the heel.

Mood-shifting gradient laces (finished with metal tips) thread through a puffed tongue stamped with kanji, nodding to the insider “TOMO” program. 

Underfoot, the GEL-Cumulus 16 stays faithful to the original through cushy, mile-eating cushioning and pillowy midsole geometry that made this line a quiet favorite with runners long before “dad shoes” became an aesthetic.

ASICS, like many sportswear labels, regularly gives best-in-class retailers the keys to its sneakers. Think Kith’s long arc of GEL-Lyte sneakers that turned archival runners into lifestyle staples, for instance.

But bringing together seven of the world's coolest stores for one sneaker? That's upping the stakes.

If you want a pair of the resulting shoes, you’ll have to go to the source. The “TOMO” GEL-Cumulus 16 releases on September 27 for $170 exclusively via the seven collaborators’ stores.

