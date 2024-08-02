ASICS' Trail Sneaker Has Never Looked So Fire

As a self-proclaimed big fan of ASICS sneakers, and someone who writes about them regularly as a profession, the news that ASICS’ collaboration with TroubleSmile features a model I haven’t seen before comes as a surprise. A source of embarrassment, even.

However, after some quick googling about the ASICS Gel-Kahana Tr v4, it all starts to make sense: it seems that hardly anyone else knows about this sneaker either.

The measly slithers of information I could find about the Gel-Kahana Tr v4 pointed toward this model being first released earlier in the year as a China-exclusive model. A shame for anyone not based in China, as it’s an excellent sneaker (although, the new Gel-Kayano 10.1 is a good alternative).

Soon after its debut in the Chinese market, the model snagged a collaboration with one of China’s leading streetwear labels, TroubleSmile.

The fire-themed sneaker comes with a red and yellow flame graphic on its base which is contrasted by silver overlays. It’s a combination that’s every bit as eye-catching as it sounds.

And the model’s standout feature, laces that thread through loops surrounding the toebox of the sneaker, is offered in a fitting red color scheme.

Combining the look of an old-school ASICS running shoe with added functionality provided by trail-ready details (such as its toggle laces), the Gel-Kahana Tr v4 has been offered in pretty sober colorways — classic black, white, and silver makeovers. However, TroubleSmile has quickly changed that.

The shoe is slated to launch on August 16 at the ASICS Chengdu store in China. There's no confirmed online release or worldwide availability, however, that's not to say it's entirely off the cards. There's still some hope that, after launching IRL in China, the shoe will make its way overseas.

If you didn’t know about the Gel-Kahana Tr v4 before today, TroubleSmile’s colorful version is here to be seen.