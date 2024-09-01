ASICS' Stylishly Techy Running Shoes Are Back & Better than Ever

ASICS has been dropping hit after hit all year 2024, thanks to its in-line offerings and collaborations with brands like Kith and Cecilie Bahnsen. Next up on the growing list is Bodega.

After releasing Easter-worthy GEL-MC PLUS shoes, Bodega returns to deliver a clean spin on ASICS' GEL-KAYANO 20 sneaker.

Dubbed "Small Wins Add Up," the Bodega x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 sneakers balance the models' lowkey fashion killer status and its techy performance-focused design.

Bodega's ASICS shoes feature an off-white dual-layered mesh that supplies an extra snug fit without compromising breeziness. Finally, the sneaker is topped with flexible overlays in pale gray and light brown, bringing some quietly tasteful accents to the shoe.

Also, on Bodega's sneakers, yellow shoelaces bring a pop of color against the black mesh tongue. At the same time, the cushioned green sole adds another colorful layer to the nearly tonal shoes.

Between the netting and neon green touches, the Bodega shoes kind of remind me of tennis balls. Can these pass for US Open drip?

Bodega's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 sneakers are undoubtedly stunners. However, the model alone is what truly makes the team-up notable.

The GEL-KAYANO 20 running shoe originally launched in 2013, and ASICS has pretty much left the archival shoe alone since then. However, a few devoted runners and stylish dad core dressers have kept their trusty pairs in rotation.

That changed earlier this year when ASICS tapped KENZO for its debut collaboration in January, bringing the model back into the spotlight again.

It was also quite hard to ignore the KENZO spins, which included three wildly vibrant sneakers featuring rainbow paint jobs and tiger stripes.

Most recently, doublet took on the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20, remixing the shoe in a tonal brown colorway inspired by cardboard boxes.

With more fashion brands eyeing the shoe, it's safe to say that the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 sneakers are becoming cool again — stylish, too.

These buzzy collaborations are breathing new life into the GEL-KAYANO 20 sneaker after more than a decade left untouched, and I can't help but wonder what's next for ASICS' running shoe.

While we wait for the sneaker's next move, I'll be keeping an eye on Bodega's GEL-KAYANO 20 collab, slated to release on September 12 on the label's website.