ASICS' Sporty Sneakers Woke Up as Fire Trail Shoes

Since its 2023 debut, ASICS' GEL-NYC sneakers have quietly worked their way into the hearts of the brand's most devoted fans through tasteful general releases and equally impressive collaborations. They've become somewhat of a quiet banger in ASICS' massive collection, and now they're getting a technical upgrade.

ASICS' GEL-NYC sneaker is heading outdoors, having been upgraded with some utility-style features for the trekking bros.

ASICS' GEL-NYC Utility — the new model's name, by the way — sees the hybrid model gifted with new functional trinkets, including reimagined outdoorsy fabric eyelets and a convenient pull tab on the heel for more effortless on-off wear.

Over are the days of the breezy mesh (for now). Instead, the ASICS GEL-NYC Utility embraces sturdy nylon for its under layers, which is certainly a more functional addition to this utilitarian-themed sneaker.

The new ASICS GEL-NYC preserves some of the OG details, like its cushy sole and general layered upper design, but it is now wrapped in additional creamy matte textures, stylish seasonal colorways, and bolder branding stamps.

The ASICS GEL-YC Utility sneaker will finally make a splash in the Fall 2024 season in three autumn-worthy flavors: beige, black, and grey.

Debuted in 2023, courtesy of Awake NY, ASICS GEL-NYC is like the best of its GEL-infused models, pulling details from icons like the GEL-NIMBUS 3 and GEL-MC PLUS V.

The NYC-themed sportstyle shoe has seen success in OG form and spawned cool spin-offs that are already living in the year 2025 (metaphorically-speaking).

The utility version marks the next step in the journey, getting the GEL-NYC truly ready for even the concrete jungle.