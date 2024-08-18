Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

ASICS' Sporty Sneakers Woke Up as Fire Trail Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Since its 2023 debut, ASICS' GEL-NYC sneakers have quietly worked their way into the hearts of the brand's most devoted fans through tasteful general releases and equally impressive collaborations. They've become somewhat of a quiet banger in ASICS' massive collection, and now they're getting a technical upgrade.

ASICS' GEL-NYC sneaker is heading outdoors, having been upgraded with some utility-style features for the trekking bros.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

ASICS' GEL-NYC Utility — the new model's name, by the way — sees the hybrid model gifted with new functional trinkets, including reimagined outdoorsy fabric eyelets and a convenient pull tab on the heel for more effortless on-off wear.

Over are the days of the breezy mesh (for now). Instead, the ASICS GEL-NYC Utility embraces sturdy nylon for its under layers, which is certainly a more functional addition to this utilitarian-themed sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The new ASICS GEL-NYC preserves some of the OG details, like its cushy sole and general layered upper design, but it is now wrapped in additional creamy matte textures, stylish seasonal colorways, and bolder branding stamps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The ASICS GEL-YC Utility sneaker will finally make a splash in the Fall 2024 season in three autumn-worthy flavors: beige, black, and grey.

Debuted in 2023, courtesy of Awake NY, ASICS GEL-NYC is like the best of its GEL-infused models, pulling details from icons like the GEL-NIMBUS 3 and  GEL-MC PLUS V.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The NYC-themed sportstyle shoe has seen success in OG form and spawned cool spin-offs that are already living in the year 2025 (metaphorically-speaking).

The utility version marks the next step in the journey, getting the GEL-NYC truly ready for even the concrete jungle.

Shop ASICS GEL-NYC

SHOP ASICS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Asics
asicsGEL-NIMBUS 9 Night Shade/Orchid
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
asicsGEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII Digitune Sheet Rock/Diva Pink
$210.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
asicsGEL-NIMBUS 10.1 Ocean Haze/Pure Silver
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS' Trail Sneaker Has Never Looked So Fire
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS’ Elderly Sneaker Is Now Beautifully Simple
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS' Next Killer Dad Shoe is Twisted (Literally)
    • Sneakers
  • There's a Science Behind ASICS' Genius Skate Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS' Powerfully Chunky Trail Shoe Can Hang With the Big Boys
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Fluffy Levi's Denim Makes a Grande Entrance
    • Style
  • ASICS' Sporty Sneakers Woke Up as Fire Trail Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Football’s Most Fashionable Club Now Plays in NOCTA
    • Style
  • Nike's $200 Take on Carhartt's Classic Jacket Is All Work, No Play
    • Style
  • Even Savannah James' Olympics 'Fit Is Stylish as Hell
    • Style
  • New Balance's 990 Dad Shoes Look Delicious (& Familiar) in Tonal Cream
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now