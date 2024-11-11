ASICS' Luminous Dad Shoe Is Pretty Trippy

atmos has done it again, giving another popular sneaker model a "glow-up" with a glow-in-the-dark makeover. This time, ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 sneaker is up for the luminous transformation by the fashion brand.

With the lights on, atmos' ASICS sneaker looks like the normal dad shoe that's ruling the streets. The brand's pairs come in this mushroom-flavored colorway consisting of attractive brown, cream-white, and grey shades.

It's a pretty clean pair in lit settings, to be quite honest.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Once those lights go off, though, atmos' ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneaker lights up, thanks to glow-in-the-dark details featured throughout the sneaker. The midsole gets sprinkled with these glowy speckles, while ASICS' unmistakable branding showcases its new radiance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

atmos named its seriously lit ASICS sneaker "Yakoutake," after Japan's famous mushroom, which lights up at night. Consider this collaboration officially trippy.

atmos has delivered several stylish sneaker collaborations. But the brand is also no stranger to a wild team-up, let alone a trippy shoe that glows in the dark. The label recently delivered a glowing Salomon XT-6 sneaker, which will undoubtedly make trail adventures a lot brighter (especially at night).

atmos' ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers are scheduled to drop on November 14 at atmos Japan. The label is currently running a raffle for a chance at copping the shining dad shoes.