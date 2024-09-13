Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UNAFFECTED Is The Master of Teched-Up ASICS Sneakers

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Last year, UNAFFECTED perfected the Gel-Kayano 14. This year, the Korean outdoor label is perfecting the sneaker model’s older brother, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20.

Once again turning an old-school running shoe into a rugged, outdoor-appropriate stepper, UNAFFECTED has turned up the tech with its latest ASICS collaboration. 

On show at the brand’s fall/winter 2024 presentation in Seoul, in between weather-resistant puffer jackets and fluffy knits, the three-part collection of trail-inspired ASICS Gel-Kayano 20s brings over a few details from last year’s collaboration: toggle laces, glossy synthetic leather overlays, and tastefully uncomplicated colorways are, once again, on the menu. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, there are also new developments on show. The sneaker has a translucent base fabric with layers of sporty paneling above and is finished with an extra translucent, bonded mudguard wrapping around the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What was once a mesh-heavy running shoe is now an outdoor sneaker that’s stylish and sturdy in equal measure. 

We’ve seen other labels play a similar trick with classic ASICS classic sneakers, fellow Korean label San San Gear and Italian outerwear experts C.P. Company have also engineered outdoorsy ASICS this year. However, UNAFFECTED is out-gorping them all with its teched-up ASICS.  

SHOP ASICS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Asics
Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC White/Light Dust
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
asicsGEL-KAYANO 14 Cream/Denim Blue
$175.00
Available in:
3737.5383939.54040.5
Multiple colors
asics x Above The CloudsGT-2160 Black/Gunmetal
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS' Stylishly Techy Running Shoes Are Back & Better than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS' Sporty Sneakers Woke Up as Fire Trail Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • SAN SAN GEAR Turns up the Tech on ASICS’ Outdoor Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS’ Techy Sneaker Collab Is Beautifully Chaotic
    • Sneakers
  • Zack Bia’s Record Label Is Creating Bold (& Beautiful) ASICS
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • L'art de l'automobile's Next Collab Has Black Force Energy
    • Sneakers
  • 2024's Nike Air Jordans En Revue
    • Sneakers
  • There Is Just Something About This Damn Pointing Orangutan
    • Culture
  • A$AP Rocky's PUMA Sneaker Got Dirty (in the Best Way)
    • Sneakers
  • IRL Workplaces Are Under the Spell of TikTok's Office Sirens
    • Style
  • Jürgen Klopp Is Team adidas SPZL F.C.
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now