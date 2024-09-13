UNAFFECTED Is The Master of Teched-Up ASICS Sneakers

Last year, UNAFFECTED perfected the Gel-Kayano 14. This year, the Korean outdoor label is perfecting the sneaker model’s older brother, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20.

Once again turning an old-school running shoe into a rugged, outdoor-appropriate stepper, UNAFFECTED has turned up the tech with its latest ASICS collaboration.

On show at the brand’s fall/winter 2024 presentation in Seoul, in between weather-resistant puffer jackets and fluffy knits, the three-part collection of trail-inspired ASICS Gel-Kayano 20s brings over a few details from last year’s collaboration: toggle laces, glossy synthetic leather overlays, and tastefully uncomplicated colorways are, once again, on the menu.

However, there are also new developments on show. The sneaker has a translucent base fabric with layers of sporty paneling above and is finished with an extra translucent, bonded mudguard wrapping around the shoe.

What was once a mesh-heavy running shoe is now an outdoor sneaker that’s stylish and sturdy in equal measure.

We’ve seen other labels play a similar trick with classic ASICS classic sneakers, fellow Korean label San San Gear and Italian outerwear experts C.P. Company have also engineered outdoorsy ASICS this year. However, UNAFFECTED is out-gorping them all with its teched-up ASICS.