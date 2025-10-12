In a World of Fake-Tough Sneakers, ASICS' Cordura Shoes Are the Real Deal

In our workwear-obsessed culture, the word "tough" gets thrown around a lot. A rugged sole, outdoorsy lacing, or waterproof coatings are often enough to grant most footwear the label. Workplace-safety shoes, however, have to actually earn their stripes, passing a rigorous qualification process to be certified truly "tough."

Such is the case with ASICS Japan’s surprisingly stylish yet lesser-known WINJOB line. Made to protect real professionals, the range just got an upgrade that finally wears the title outright and looks darn good doing it.

You know when a work shoe has “tough” in its name, it’s not messing around. Such is the case for ASICS' WINJOB CP216 TOUGH.

Introduced by the Japanese brand's Taiwanese branch, ASICS' WINJOB CP216 TOUGH updates the already rugged frame of the CP216 sneaker-boot with uppers made of Cordura, a military-grade fabric known for its resistance to abrasion and tearing.

Due to Cordura's rugged unique properties, it's been used by brands as casual as Nike and adidas to create armored-up sneakers or give easy everyday silhouettes a utilitarian edge.

Besides the new skin, ASICS WINJOB CP216 TOUGH retains key details of the original: a triple Velcro closure, fiberglass toe guard, and a rugged slip-proof sole. Add ASICS’ FLYTEFOAM and GEL cushioning technology to the mix, and you get a tank of a shoe that’s also, presumably, quite easy on the feet.

Available in two colorways, black-gray and sand-beige, ASICS' WINJOB CP216 TOUGH retails for 3,880 NTD (around $127 USD).

The only catch? Like most shoes in the WINJOB series, this shoe is not easy to come by.

This one is available exclusively on the ASICS Taiwan site and various workwear retailers for the time being, though who's to say that elements of this genuinely TOUGH shoe won't spill over to other ASICS properties in due time?

