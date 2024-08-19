PUMA’s Classic Terrace Sneaker Becomes a Denim Delight

Frilly lace and indigo denim are two unlikely fabrics to find on a pair of sneakers, however, on PUMA’s new Palermo, they are both present. And, to great effect.

Created together with atmos Pink, the womenswear-focused line of Japanese retailer atmos, the PUMA Palermo Denim brings an unconventional twist to a classic training shoe.

The Palermo’s upper, featuring a retro-inspired T-toe construction, is constructed of denim sewn down with an orange-colored thread normally found on jeans.

Meanwhile, the laces are crafted from a dainty lace fabric, although, the shoes come with more conventional laces that can be switched in.

Traditionally, these are peculiar fabrics to be found on a pair of stylish sneakers, however, in 2024, the combination of denim and lace is more widely accepted (we’re living in a time of sneakers made by fire!).

A wide variety of sneakers are now being crafted in denim, especially from Nike’s camp, and have been for a while. Plus, this year has seen a rise in lacey sneakers, with the frilly fun being especially popular on adidas’ Samba sneaker (a shoe the Palermo shares many similarities with). So, in many ways, atmos and PUMA’s Palermo makes sense; it’s an amalgamation of niche trends.

Initially released some 45 years ago and soon adopted on football terraces by casuals, the PUMA Palermo has made a comeback in recent years. Its similarities with the adidas Samba have seen it become an alternative for the in-demand retro sneaker.

This new take on the shoe, which will be released on August 22 on the atmos Pink website, is amongst the Palermo’s most experimental to date.