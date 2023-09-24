This Ukranian Label's Patchwork Sambas Are Next Level

And so the Samba love continues. Following several labels, including Kith and Humanrace, Ukranian brand Kseniaschnaider is next to take the football shoe for a very bold spin.

Kseniaschnaider will be tackling the adidas Samba 2.0, apparently. And as the name implies, the collab is definitely on another level.

Sort of like the Samba XLG, Kseniaschnaider's Samba 2.0 shoes rest on a raised gum sole, which is also slightly transparent.

The most eye-catching part is undoubtedly the Samba 2.0's uppers. A series of bold striped textures rendered in multiple vivid hues dress the shoe, reminding us of Denim Tears and Dior's colorful B13 sneakers.

Patchwork and loads of color are Kseniaschnaider's thing, though. Founded by Ksenia and Anton Schnaider, Kseniaschnaider's seasonal apparel collections and previous adidas team-ups frequently incorporate these design elements next to other signatures like upcycling and avant-garde denim.

A smooth, solid black hits on the toe and heel, while white accents the padded collar and tongue of Kseniaschnaider's Samba 2.0s. Collaborative sign-offs strike elsewhere, including an embroidered "Samba" branding on the richly textured upper.

While these are undoubtedly the best looks yet at the brand's Sambas, designer Ksenia herself wore the shoes during the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation. Though the shoes were almost entirely hidden under her wide-legged jeans, we caught peeks of the Samba's not-so-discreet patchwork and thick sole.

During London Fashion Week, Kseniaschnaider SS24 presented other collaborative and vibrant adidas pieces like a patterned dress, jersey, t-shirt, and waist bags. More to join the Samba shoes, perhaps? We'll take it.

There's no official word on when Kseniaschnaider's Samba 2.0 collab is dropping. But according to the streets, we could see the next-level shoe before the year is out. Maybe even the holiday season.

"Patchwork Sambas, babe? You shouldn't have."