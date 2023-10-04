Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

AURALEE & New Balance's 1906R Is a Pastel Dream

in SneakersWords By Jade Gomez

Almost a year after AURALEE gave us a taste of its latest New Balance collaboration on the Fall/Winter 2023 runway, the collaborative shoe is finally hitting the shelves. The minimalist Japanese brand utilized a calming pastel palette this past season, which it now brings to New Balance’s 1906R sneaker. 

The AURALEE x New Balance 1906R collab, available October 11 via New Balance’s website, will be offered in beige and blue colorways.

The AURALEE x New Balance 1906R features a washed suede and nubuck upper and a wax-treated outsole that gives the shoe a vintage, lived-in look. A closer look at the monochromatic sneaker reveals subtle details that add depth, like the beige’s lime green lining and stitching supported by a burnt yellow sole. The icy blue, meanwhile, is contrasted by grey and cream accents.

Both shoes come with two lace choices to swap out to your heart’s content, of course. 

1 / 4
AURALEE

The 1906R was first introduced by NB in 2009 and reissued in 2022 with some quality-of-life improvements, mainly extra cushioning and TPU webbing for strength. AURALEE is giving the shoe yet another facelift, turning a technical running shoe into a daily driver.

The dad shoe renaissance is going strong, and New Balance’s recent sneaker drops are making me excited.

Not only did the sportswear giant score two Taylor Swift cosigns in recent weeks, as she eases into the NFL girlfriend role, but New Balance also recently joined forces with the likes of Carhartt WIP, Miu Miu, and sneaker retailer KITH in less than a month. AURALEE x New Balance is another win.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Twist Seam Cargo Trouser
Martine Rose
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
We Recommend
  • salomon-aw22
    Wet Weather's No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Malia Obama & a friend stand near a car. Obama is smoking, wearing a grey cardigan, brown pants, and black shoes
    Presenting: Malia Obama as Off-Duty Model
    • Style
  • AURALEE x New Balance collaboration
    AURALEE & New Balance's 1906R Is a Pastel Dream
    • Sneakers
  • Marni & Dingyun Zhang's Fall/Winter 2023 collaborative puffer jackets, sweaters & coats
    Marni & Dingyun Zhang Produced Psychedelic Puffer Perfection
    • Style
  • HOKA ONE ONE's Huaka Origins running sneaker in a green "Celery" colorway
    "Celery" Cleansed the Palate of HOKA's Most Overbranded Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 shoe collaboration
    New Balance Can't Keep Getting Away With This
    • Sneakers
  • KENZO x Levi's 2023 collaboration
    KENZO & Levi’s Go Full Cowboy With Their New Collaboration
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023