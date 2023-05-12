Slide Into Summer With Axel Arigato

As the cold shifts to warmth, we're left scrambling to piece together our seasonal sneaker rotation, ensuring we've got the right fabrications and palettes to stay comfortably stylish as the sun creeps its head. That being said, do away with your sneakers; it's time to slide into summer with new seasonal colorways from Axel Arigato.

Everyone and their mother has taken a pop at creating the next "it" slide. Where Havianas were once the only suitable option for letting your toes feel the summer breeze, nowadays, you'll find Nike offering Air Max options, Uptempo remixes, a host of stripped-down Crocs, Birkenstocks, and that's barely scratching the surface.

It's an exciting time to be a slide fanatic, especially when you consider the options available from Axel Arigato.

When Arigato slid into the slide game, it made sure to make a statement; it went bold, unapologetic, and characteristically playful; in the end, it paid off with huge success.

The arrival of the Magma and Delta – a unisex, oversized open toe with an almost Yeezy-like aesthetic and a cartoonish take on a classic thonged flip-flop – were met with praise, with colors flying off shelves across the market.

With summer fast approaching, it's only right that Axel Arigato gave its fans what they've been waiting for; new season colorways.

This fresh crop includes touches of blue, green, pink, beige, orange, and black.

You might have a whole line-up of sneakers waiting to get their time in the sun, but this selection, available online now, might have you rethinking your slide rotation.