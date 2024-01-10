Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fashion's Most Memed Winter Jacket Is Back

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

'90s kids, take a trip down memory lane: The year is 2003, and it's the first day of winter. A hoodie just won't cut it, so you reach for your flyest winter jacket: your Baby Phat puffer — you know, the one with the fur-trimmed hood.

When Baby Phat — the fashion brand launched by Kimora Lee Simmons in 1999 and beloved by many a hip-hop icon — ceased operations in 2010, her iconic puffer died with it. In 2019, Simmons resurrected the label and now, its famous winter jacket is back too.

1 / 3
Baby Phat

The nostalgia-inducing puffer looks just as good as it did in the early 2000s. Fans of the OG jacket will be relieved to discover that the relaunch is still embroidered with Baby Phat's instantly recognizable cat logo, as well as outfitted with feline-shaped zipper pulls.

The BP Puffer makes its return as Baby Phat celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since it burst onto the scene in 1999, the brand has managed to remain a cultural icon, despite its hiatus — as part of the BP Puffer relaunch, Baby Phat highlights the wealth of memes riffing on the ubiquity of the jacket.

1 / 2
Baby Phat
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your Baby Phat puffer, slip on your favorite pair of Apple Bottom jeans, and douse yourself in some Victoria's Secret body spray. It's 2003 again, baby.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Bermuda Hat
Needles
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
N3B Parka
Alpha Industries x Highsn
$300
We Recommend
  • belgian designers
    14 Designers That Prove Belgium Is a Fashion Hub
    • Style
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Winter
    • Style
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Studio Hagel's embroidered "Napkin" adidas Samba sneaker in cream and red
    adidas Considers These Embroidered Sambas a Work of Art
    • Sneakers
  • Robert Pattinson wears a beige Kenzo jeans fleece, shorts, and adidas sneakers
    Like It or Not, This Is Robert Pattinson at His Most Stylish 
    • Style
  • Baby Phat Puffer Jacket
    Fashion's Most Memed Winter Jacket Is Back
    • Style
  • adidas' VL Court 2.0 sneaker in a white and brown colorway
    At Peak Samba Saturation, This adidas Shoe Is a Solution (to Some)
    • Sneakers
  • Apple's Vision Pro VR headset worn by a model
    What Happens if You Pay $10,000 to Buy an Apple Vision Pro Early?
    • Design
  • The Road to Circularity with Coachtopia
    Coachtopia: There is No Trash, Only Treasure
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023