Fashion's Most Memed Winter Jacket Is Back

'90s kids, take a trip down memory lane: The year is 2003, and it's the first day of winter. A hoodie just won't cut it, so you reach for your flyest winter jacket: your Baby Phat puffer — you know, the one with the fur-trimmed hood.

When Baby Phat — the fashion brand launched by Kimora Lee Simmons in 1999 and beloved by many a hip-hop icon — ceased operations in 2010, her iconic puffer died with it. In 2019, Simmons resurrected the label and now, its famous winter jacket is back too.

The nostalgia-inducing puffer looks just as good as it did in the early 2000s. Fans of the OG jacket will be relieved to discover that the relaunch is still embroidered with Baby Phat's instantly recognizable cat logo, as well as outfitted with feline-shaped zipper pulls.

The BP Puffer makes its return as Baby Phat celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since it burst onto the scene in 1999, the brand has managed to remain a cultural icon, despite its hiatus — as part of the BP Puffer relaunch, Baby Phat highlights the wealth of memes riffing on the ubiquity of the jacket.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your Baby Phat puffer, slip on your favorite pair of Apple Bottom jeans, and douse yourself in some Victoria's Secret body spray. It's 2003 again, baby.