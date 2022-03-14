Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Balenciaga Just Turned Crocs Clogs Into Slide Sandals

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
No one does Crocs collabs better than Balenciaga. Sure, they're pricier than most of the clog brands' other team-ups but Balenciaga's Crocs boots, heels, and slide sandals go far beyond anything anyone else is doing.

Slide sandals, you say? Why, yes, meet the Balenciaga x Crocs Pool Slide.

Unlike Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2022 HardCrocs, which turn the cushy clogs into steel-toed workwear stompers, the Pool Slides are pure summer comfort.

Available now Balenciaga's web shop and flagship stores for $565 apiece (told you these weren't a bargain), Balenciaga's Crocs Pool Slide is basically what it sounds like: a backless, open-toed sandal inspired by the stuff you slip on for summertime lounging.

Though it's hardly Balenciaga's first stab at a rubber recovery sandal, the Crocs Pool Slide is probably its cushiest, thanks to the thick sole that looks kinda like a deflated Crocs Bae.

Compare to the in-house Crocs slide sandals, which are much sleeker by comparison. They also don't say Balenciaga on the forefoot strap, so there's that.

The Pool Slides are also Balenciaga's most affordable Crocs collab, believe it or not: the Boot is $695 and the HardCrocs are $950. Not that fans are much put off by the price tag, though, 'cuz each style sold out on Balenciaga's website immediately after launching.

Meanwhile, the Pool Slides are still sitting around (for now) in a full size run, which suggests that there are more on-hand than the other models. Plus, Kanye hasn't started wearing them yet.

Curiously, the Balenciaga men's site only offers the green and black Pool Slides in larger sizes, while the Balenciaga women's site stocks all of the colorways seen in the campaign, plus special floral and tie-dye-printed pairs which, IMO, are the best.

After all, if you're going to break the bank for some Crocs, why not go all the way with some seasonally-appropriate patterns?

Jake Silbert
