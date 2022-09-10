Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
BAPE & CDG Go Incognito With FW22 Camo

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
BAPE
BAPE & COMME des GARÇONS CDG's Fall/Winter 2022 calls for an abundance of camo.

BAPE and COMME des GARÇONS CDG shake hands again for their FW22 collection, where a camo design — BAPE's iconic APE HEAD camo overlapped by CDG branding — brings the heat for the upcoming cooler seasons.

Leading the collection is remixed BAPE hoodies, which ultimately set the tone for the capsule with feels of BAPE circa the early 2000s.

For FW22, BAPE and CDG revive BAPE's OG full-zip hoodies, dressed in the new collaborative camouflage concept in red and navy blue color options.

Matching sweatpants, t-shirts, and mesh trucker hats also enjoy the BAPE x CDG camo treatment in addition to APE HEAD action and flipped BAPE branding in certain instances.

For those more in favor of CDG's minimalist tastes, an all-black BAPE x COMME des GARÇONS CDG STA — priced at ￥29,700 (approx. $208) – breaks up the collection's camo vibes.

Fresh off making deliveries with USPS, the latest collaborative STA goes full incognito with an onyx suede and leather upper. Perhaps, the Japanese brand took stealth style notes from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Anywho, CDG's BAPE STA tonal aesthetic is subtly offset by a contrasting yet faded COMME des GARÇONS logo in an oversized print.

Joining the BAPE STA as another camo-free alternative, a BAPE x COMME des GARÇONS CDG long sleeve — available in white and black like FW21's pieces —simply boasts a toned-down logo mashup on the front.

Whether the Fall is looking minimalist or camo-ist, BAPE x COMME des GARÇONS CDG FW22 collection — landing at BAPE's shop in the COMME des GARCONS OSAKA store on September 11 — has its fans covered either way.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
