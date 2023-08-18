Inter Miami's Pink Jersey Has Been BAPE-ified

BAPE just gave Inter Miami perhaps its biggest fashion glow-up since the football club dropped the Messi jersey. The Japanese streetwear label has given Inter Miami's inimitable pink jersey a camo makeover, unifying the David Beckham-led team with the street culture core to Miami.

After all, BAPE has a store in Miami, Inter Miami wears Miami on its sleeve (literally). The collaboration is a perfect match.

BAPE's Inter Miami collaboration encompasses more than just a co-branded shirt, mind you: BAPE and Inter Miami are also dropping camo-laden hoodies, sweaters, T-shirts, shorts, and caps — expect to see all of these pieces rocked at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in due time.

In line with what one would expect from a BAPE x Inter Miami collab, the collection brings together BAPE and Inter Miami's logos in a pretty direct way, eschewing subtlety in favor of in-your-face branding and a clear celebration of BAPE's inimitable camouflage.

The BAPE x Inter Miami collection drops August 19 via BAPE's website and the Inter Miami team store but that's only the beginning.

As worn by football players DeAndre Yedlin, Josef Martinez, Leo Campana and Drake Callender in the accompanying campaign, BAPE and Inter Miami are also dropping a Miami-exclusive pink T-shirt only available at BAPE's Miami store.

There's still plenty of pink BAPE-ified Inter Miami goodness to be had even aside from the one-off shirt, so don't feel too bad if you're a fan living far from Florida.

It's also a fitting collaboration given that both BAPE and Inter Miami are longtime partners with adidas — Messi himself is a noted fan.

Remember that BAPE only just celebrated its 30th anniversary with a huge runway show, too, so expect future collaborations to keep in line with the impressive scale of this Inter Miami team-up.