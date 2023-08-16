For Someone So Extraordinary, Lionel Messi's Sneaker Game Is Very Ordinary

For a footballer so extraordinary, Lionel Messi’s style is remarkably ordinary.

Sure, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can ghost through defences with his eyes closed and score more goals than any other player literally ever, but can he perfect the art of matching his sneakers with his socks? I have my doubts.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami on a free from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, has injected Major League Soccer (MLS) with “The Messi Effect” since his arrival, scoring nine goals in six appearances to help his new Florida-based side reach the Leagues Cup Final.

But while his influence on the field is in full swing on the field (MLS has surpassed 1 million Season Pass subscribers for the first time since Messi's arrival), off it the Argentine is keeping things a lot more subdued.

Getty Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor

His latest look, if you can call it that, was spotted just hours after scoring from 30-yards in Inter Miami’s convincing 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union and comprised merely a pair of inline adidas Originals Superstars XLG.

Admittedly, Messi has never been one for having a crazy dress sense, nor does he have a reputation for being particularly outlandish, which is admirable for a footballer often considered the best of all time. But for a player of Messi's clout, and someone who is on a reported $54 million contract at Miami, you wouldn't be surprised to see Messi wearing something more opulent than a $150 pair of sneakers.

Getty Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor

Compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, for example, both of whom have a penchant for more luxury labels, Messi’s personal style is extremely vanilla.

No hate here, though. Messi is a GOAT and, honestly, he can dress how he likes. Although in the realm of footballers, who are historically tragic dressers, Messi finds himself in between. In the “meh” category, if you will.

Still, Messi’s basic style pales into insignificance when you’re an actual World Cup winner. So who am I to tell him he’s dressing too ordinary? No one, that’s who. Keep doing you, Lionel, you beautiful footballing alien.