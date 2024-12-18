A Mashup of Classics: Barbour’s Flyfishing Jacket Meets A.P.C.’s Denim Workwear

For the first time ever, French denim specialist A.P.C. is coming together with British heritage label Barbour. And, naturally, this cross-continental fashion collection is only available in Japan.

Part of Barbour’s Japanese line, the collaboration combines both brands’ signature styles: a blending of time-honored Barbour outerwear with A.P.C.’s denim brilliance. The Spey, launched in 1981 as Barbour's first-ever fishing jacket, is at the center of the collection.

Already a cropped design, A.P.C. modifies the length of the jacket to make it shorter in the body, adds extra metal eyelets, gives it an extra D-ring, and renders it in peached cotton fabric.

This is a fully reworked version of the Spey, but A.P.C. takes its modifications one step further with its denim Spey Jacket.

One part is an old-school workwear design, and the other is a flyfishing jacket. You’ve got the classic tartan Barbour lining and corduroy collar combined with Japanese denim and the recognizable shape of a workwear jacket.

Rounded off with co-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts, the full A.P.C. x Barbour collection arrives online at both brand’s Japanese outlets, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Pre-orders will be available from both brands' online stores starting December 19.

If you have a good Japan fashion proxy, now’s the time to hit them up.