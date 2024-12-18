Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Mashup of Classics: Barbour’s Flyfishing Jacket Meets A.P.C.’s Denim Workwear

Written by Tom Barker in Style

For the first time ever, French denim specialist A.P.C. is coming together with British heritage label Barbour. And, naturally, this cross-continental fashion collection is only available in Japan. 

Part of Barbour’s Japanese line, the collaboration combines both brands’ signature styles: a blending of time-honored Barbour outerwear with A.P.C.’s denim brilliance. The Spey, launched in 1981 as Barbour's first-ever fishing jacket, is at the center of the collection.

Shop Barbour Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Already a cropped design, A.P.C. modifies the length of the jacket to make it shorter in the body, adds extra metal eyelets, gives it an extra D-ring, and renders it in peached cotton fabric. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a fully reworked version of the Spey, but A.P.C. takes its modifications one step further with its denim Spey Jacket.

A.P.C.
1 / 10

One part is an old-school workwear design, and the other is a flyfishing jacket. You’ve got the classic tartan Barbour lining and corduroy collar combined with Japanese denim and the recognizable shape of a workwear jacket.

Rounded off with co-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts, the full A.P.C. x Barbour collection arrives online at both brand’s Japanese outlets, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Pre-orders will be available from both brands' online stores starting December 19.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you have a good Japan fashion proxy, now’s the time to hit them up.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIP x InvincibleDenim Chore Coat Max
$330.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
SauconyProGrid Triumph 4 Navy/Holographic
$205.00
Available in:
4040.5414242.54444.5
Weed'dSB005 Ashtray Sky Blue
$75.00
Available in:
One size

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A.P.C. x Subu's Fleece Slippers Are the Ultimate Winter Flex
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon's Technical Marvel Is Feeling Blue in the Best Way
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Only Carhartt Can Perfect Carhartt
    • Style
  • Birkenstock’s Snakeskin Clog Is Off the Scales
    • Sneakers
  • The Ultra-Luxe, Hyper-Dapper Stan Smith Shoes Continue to Multiply
    • Style
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Argyle: In and Out of Exile
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now