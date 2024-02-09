Collina Strada's UGGs Aren't Your Average UGG Boots

Collina Strada's fashion week presentations are usually pretty fun affairs. One might even say wild, considering the label's previous animal-models on the catwalk. Still, it's pretty fun, if you ask me.

Collina Strada's colorful, eco-friendly universe keeps folks on their toes, that's for sure — even more when an excellent shoe collaboration is involved.

In recent years, we've seen Collina Strada link with the likes of Melissa and Vans, resulting in sketch-print slip-ons and jelly sandals. By the way, I'm still hunting for the label's trippy Melissa jellies. No luck yet. Sigh.

For Fall/Winter 2024, Collina Strada certainly ups its collab game, introducing some cool team-ups with UGG and PUMA for the colder seasons.

First, let's dive into the brand's UGG boots ('cause they're good). Collina Strada's UGG aren't the classic sheepskin pairs popularized in the early 2000s, obviously.

Collina Strada's UGGs appear to be part boot and part sneaker — the sneaker aspect shining more so in the stacked platform sole.

The UGG shoe's design alone grabs attention, but Collina Strada then swaddles it in ruching and ruffles as well as pretty colorways. The runner-style boot appears in a few colorways, including pink and navy, alongside a black knee-high iteration, which I suspect will land (knee) high on fans' wishlists.

Collina Strada also debuted some fur-trim UGG boots topped with a floral design, one of the brand's design signatures as seen throughout its seasonal clothes and even collaborative projects like Canada Goose's new collective.

Elsewhere backstage at Collina Strada FW24, you'd catch PUMA sneakers paired with puffed-up patchwork plaid ensembles and tie-dyed looks.

A pair of yellow PUMA sneakers also got the ruffle treatment like Collina Strada's UGGs, while a collaborative PUMA Suede XL spotlighted the brand's pattern skills on a swollen scale.

The verdict for Collina Strada's PUMA and UGG shoes? I give it two thumbs up (and probably my coins when they drop).