Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Bizarre UGG Boot Has the Internet Baffled

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

We may have found the weirdest winter boot in existence: UGG's Classic Ultra Ultra Tall Boot, a style that has stumped buyers and onlookers alike.

As its name suggests, the silhouette boasts an extra-tall shaft — according to UGG's website, it measures at 26 inches, which on my five-foot-four figure hits just below the crotch. Translation: these babies are even taller than the towering boots UGG and Y/PROJECT collaborated on back in 2018.

1 / 2
UGG

Things get weirder: the UGG Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is constructed from stackable, zippered panels that allow the wearer to customize the boot's height, kind of like those cargo pants that can be converted into cargo shorts.

Buyers can choose from two colorways, Chestnut Multi — a collage of orange, yellow, and white panels atop a chestnut brown base — or Black, a totally tonal style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is currently available online for $419.99, discounted from $600. Unsurprisingly, they haven't gone unnoticed by TikTok — after being served a sponsored ad for the boots, one user posted a video attempting to make sense of them, noting that UGG hasn't posted any photos of the silhouette on a model. The video has been viewed over 8 million times, prompting some brave volunteers to purchasing the baffling boots for unboxing and try-on videos.

Confused onlookers have also taken to UGG's official website. "We live in a simulation" one review reads; another concludes, "This is really bizarre I like it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Others are sharing more earnest assessments of the style. One five-star review, titled "Best Purchase Ever," reads: "I absolutely love these boots for the price... you get four boots all in one they're definitely worth it. I'm so excited to wear them."

As perplexing as UGG's Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is, one thing is clear: The shoe is neither for the faint of heart, nor the vertically challenged (Jacob Elordi, you might want to give them a go?).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Palermo
PUMA
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
We Recommend
  • winter boots
    Big Boot Season Is Here
    • Style
  • Mike Tyson wearing Timberland
    How the Timberland Boot Became an Icon of Hip-Hop Style And Beyond
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • blade runner style main Blade Runner 2049 harrison ford ryan gosling
    25 Iconic Movie Monologues That Echo Throughout Cinematic History
    • Lifestyle
  • Archival Footage
    The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals From Across the Internet
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jacquemus nike j force 1 low 2024
    Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
  • UGG Classic Ultra Ultra Tall Boot
    This Bizarre UGG Boot Has the Internet Baffled
    • Style
  • rihanna dior couture show 2024
    Rihanna at Couture Week? Now, That's Haute
    • Style
  • Salomon's GORE-TEX XT-6 sneaker drops in new colorways & Eliminator celebrates with a black bag designed to carry a shoebox
    Tired: GORE-TEX Salomon Shoes. Wired: GORE-TEX Salomon Bags
    • Sneakers
  • schiaparelli couture spring 2024 show
    Schiaparelli's Robot Baby Is Already a Couture Star
    • Style
  • Studio Nicholson's Spring 2024 menswear & womenswear collection lookbook
    Back to Reality With Studio Nicholson Spring 2024 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023