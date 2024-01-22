This Bizarre UGG Boot Has the Internet Baffled

We may have found the weirdest winter boot in existence: UGG's Classic Ultra Ultra Tall Boot, a style that has stumped buyers and onlookers alike.

As its name suggests, the silhouette boasts an extra-tall shaft — according to UGG's website, it measures at 26 inches, which on my five-foot-four figure hits just below the crotch. Translation: these babies are even taller than the towering boots UGG and Y/PROJECT collaborated on back in 2018.

1 / 2 UGG

Things get weirder: the UGG Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is constructed from stackable, zippered panels that allow the wearer to customize the boot's height, kind of like those cargo pants that can be converted into cargo shorts.

Buyers can choose from two colorways, Chestnut Multi — a collage of orange, yellow, and white panels atop a chestnut brown base — or Black, a totally tonal style.

The Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is currently available online for $419.99, discounted from $600. Unsurprisingly, they haven't gone unnoticed by TikTok — after being served a sponsored ad for the boots, one user posted a video attempting to make sense of them, noting that UGG hasn't posted any photos of the silhouette on a model. The video has been viewed over 8 million times, prompting some brave volunteers to purchasing the baffling boots for unboxing and try-on videos.

Confused onlookers have also taken to UGG's official website. "We live in a simulation" one review reads; another concludes, "This is really bizarre I like it."

Others are sharing more earnest assessments of the style. One five-star review, titled "Best Purchase Ever," reads: "I absolutely love these boots for the price... you get four boots all in one they're definitely worth it. I'm so excited to wear them."

As perplexing as UGG's Classic Ultra Ultra Tall is, one thing is clear: The shoe is neither for the faint of heart, nor the vertically challenged (Jacob Elordi, you might want to give them a go?).