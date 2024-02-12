Sign up to never miss a drop
UGG's New Sneaker Doesn't Look Like an UGG

UGG is more than shearling-lined boots. The Californian classic has long since branched into the sneaker realm, with trail-like sneaker boots, slip-ons, and even a mule or two under its fuzzy belt.

But for 2024, UGG created a sneaker unlike any UGG sneaker that's come before, though it still might look familiar.

The UGG Goldencush shoe is a little reminiscent of Nike's Air Jordan 4, with a touch of skate shoe details like a thick, overlaid lacing system and plush tongue thrown in to plump it up. These details make it clear that you aren't looking at any ol' pair of skate shoes.

These cushy details are also references to its own signature slip-on boots, though they translate well into UGG's sorta skate sneaker. It sure don't look like an UGG as you know it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Indeed, the references to UGG boots all stop there with the Goldencush's suede and mesh upper and grippy rubber outsole. This is all sneaker, no sheepskin.

That’s the one key difference from UGG's other '90s-looking sneaker, the Lowmel.

Though the Lowmel is billed as a sneaker, it gives off strong boot vibes thanks to its tall ankle opening, beefed up sole, and fuzzy lining, making it look more like something you might brave icy trails with than an everyday shoe for running errands.

Available on UGG's website for $140, the UGG Goldencush is available in five colorways, including a brown and tan pair with orange details that looks particularly organic.

UGG has long done collaborations and created new silhouettes that go beyond its signature sheepskin, slanted-toe boot, so it's not a huge shock that the brand best known for soft slip-on boots would eventually branch out beyond its comfort zone into style-conscious sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This trajectory matches that off UGG's comfort-minded rival, Crocs, which is also stepping hard in the direction of serious sneakers. This is an interesting spin for brands more famous for easy-on comfort than lace-up kicks but not an unwelcome one, especially given how interesting the results are.

