Highsnobiety
Bee Line & Timberland Is Quite the Buzz

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Timberland
Winter’s almost here, so how about a new pair of red bottoms? While a fresh set of Louboutin heels to face off with the season’s inclement weather would certainly be ambitious, you may fair better with a pair of Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club’s new Timberland boots.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Timbs for the winter. Growing up, my nephew and I were always kept in a fresh pair - I can still remember my favorite pair of navy 6inch boots with gold detailing. Perfection.

Typically, you’d opt for a pair of classic “Wheat” or blacked-out boots for stomping around the colder part of the year, but as Timberland has amassed a creative arsenal of collaborators over the years, its palette options have grown exponentially.

PANGAIA, for example, saw fit to dress the iconic boot in green and pink, while Bee Line has decked it out in strikes of emergency orange. If character is what you desire of your boots, Timberland and its friends have got you patterned.

Ready for round two (of the year – this marks the pair's ninth collab), Bee Line and Timberland have cooked up another fresh batch of 6 inchers. Releasing alongside a concise capsule of apparel that includes a hoodie, fleece, and shirt, the rubber-toed Timb returns, this time in its beloved "Wheat" and "Black," as a statement "Red" finish.

Undeniably bold, the new collection for FW22 touches down on digital shores on November 17, offering up everything you need to flex correct this winter.

